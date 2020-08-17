UK household finances take new turn for the worse: survey By Reuters

©Reuters Outbreak of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19), in Manchester



LONDON (Reuters) – The monetary health of British homes weakened in August at a quicker speed than last month, in an unpromising indication for the financial healing from the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey revealed on Monday.

The Household Finance Index from information business IHS Markit was up to 40.8 in August from 41.5 in July, an abrupt end to the enhancement displayed in previous months when parts of the economy resumed following lockdown.

“Overall, the data hint at some worrying trends when put in the context of the significant recession facing the UK,” Lewis Cooper, an economic expert at IHS Markit, stated.

The survey of 1,500 grownups occurred fromAug 6 toAug 9.