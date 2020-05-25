UK hospital closes A&E and no longer accepting new patients due to high number of coronavirus cases

An NHS hospital has actually been required to close its mishap and emergency situation division to new admissions today consequently of high numbers of patients with coronavirus.

Weston General Hospital, in Weston-Super-Mare, Somerset, quit accepting A&E patients at 8am today.

The trust fund stated patients that required treatment would certainly be dealt with somewhere else in the area.

It has actually not stated the amount of new patients withe the infection have actually been confessed or whether the closure has actually adhered to an abrupt rise in cases.

In a declaration on the trust fund site it stated: “Weston General Hospital will momentarily quit accepting new patients, consisting of right into its A&E division, as of 8am today.

“This is a precautionary measure in order to maintain the safety of staff and patients in response to the high number of patients with Coronavirus in the hospital.”

The University Hospitals Bristol and Weston Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, stated the choice had actually been scientifically led and sustained by its neighborhood NHS commissioners.

Dr William Oldfield, clinical supervisor stated: “As with any kind of hospital, the number of patients with Covid-19 will regularly alter as individuals are confessed and released.

“We presently have a high number of patients with Covid-19 in Weston GeneralHospital Whilst the large bulk will certainly have entered the hospital with Covid-19, as an added preventative measure we have actually taken the aggressive action to momentarily quit accepting new patients to preserve client and personnel safety and security.

“This is a clinically-led choice and we are being sustained by our system companions to make sure that new patients get the treatment and therapy they require in the ideal setup, and we are proceeding to give high top quality treatment to existing patients that are being dealt with in the hospital.

“We have a durable coronavirus screening program in position for patients and personnel to recognize cases promptly, with ideal steps taken by scientific groups as needed.

“We will keep the situation under constant review.”

