UK government to act on all 30 Windrush recommendations | Windrush scandal

All 30 recommendations of the review into the Windrush scandal will soon be implemented by the government, the home secretary has confirmed.

Priti Patel, who has previously apologised publicly for failings by the Home Office, said she would be speaking this week to Wendy Williams, the author of the Lessons Learned Review, about realising its recommendations in full.

In a Commons statement, Patel said: “I was clear when Wendy Williams published her Lessons Learned Review that I’d listen and I would act. I have heard what she’s said and I will be accepting the recommendations she has manufactured in full.

“I am committed to making certain the Home Office delivers for each the main community it serves and I will keep coming back to update the house on how we will soon be implementing the recommendations prior to the summer recess.”

She added: “My determination to right the wrongs and the injustices suffered by the Windrush generation is undiminished and I will do all I can to make sure that more people are helped and more people are compensated in full. And if additional resources are needed, they will be provided.”

Published in March, the review criticised the “hostile environment” policy operated by successive governments to tackle illegal immigration.

Williams’ report concluded that the Home Office had shown “ignorance and thoughtlessness” on the issue of race when some people were incorrectly told that they didn’t have the best to maintain Britain.

The report made 30 recommendations, including that the government should host a programme of reconciliation events with members of the Windrush generation, make certain that Home Office staff undertake a comprehensive programme covering the history of the UK and its particular colonial history, and appoint a migrants’ commissioner who be responsible for speaking up for migrants and people affected by the immigration system.

The shadow home secretary, Nick Thomas-Symonds, criticised the government for the slow progress in compensating those suffering from the Windrush scandal which he said has compensated “just 60 people in its first year of operation”.

“[Patel] discussed more progress today but she got to know that that rate of progress is simply too slow given the number of years that have elapsed since this scandal first came to light and already this scheme has been doing operation for over annually.”

Patel replied: “I agree, the payments and the way in which payments have been made have been way too slow.

“I’m not apologising for that at all, I have outlined in my statement that it is right that we treat each individual with the respect and dignity they deserve. These are complicated cases.”

Earlier, Patel said work was continuing to ensure that those that suffered included in the Windrush scandal would have the documentation and the compensation they needed.

She told MPs: “So far, over 12,000 people have been granted documentation by the Windrush taskforce, including over 5,900 grants of citizenship, and the compensation scheme continues to make payments to compensate the losses and the impairs individuals suffered as a result of not being able to demonstrate their lawful status.”

The Labour MP Paul Blomfield called on the government to end indefinite detention.

Patel said “detention is there for a reason” but acknowledged that the way in which members of the Windrush generation were placed into detention was “completely wrong”.