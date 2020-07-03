UK government takes $500 million stake in space exploration firm OneWeb

As element of a consortium that includes Indian telecom Bharti Global, the UK government will invest $500 million and have a “significant equity share” in space exploration firm OneWeb, it announced Friday. OneWeb, which has its headquarters in the UK, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the usa in March, after it absolutely was unable to secure financing. Bharti Global will also invest $500 million within the deal.

OneWeb is one of several organizations working on an Internet-from-space project, using a mixture of low-altitude satellites to beam internet connectivity to ground terminals on Earth’s surface. It was slated to launch a constellation of 650 spacecraft, and its plans included providing internet coverage for the Arctic. So far, it has launched 74 satellites for the project.

Friday’s cope with the UK, which gives the nation a 20 percent stake, will allow OneWeb to complete construction of the satellite constellation, the government said in a statement, “making the UK a world leader in science, research and development.” UK Secretary of State for Business Alok Sharma said the deal “presents the opportunity to further develop our strong advanced manufacturing base right here in the UK.” The UK lost usage of the European Union’s Galileo satellite system in 2018 as part of its departure from the EU, and the UK’s plans to build its own world wide navigation satellite system are on hold due to cost concerns.

OneWeb said in a statement Friday that the business was wanting to resume operations as soon as possible.

News of the OneWeb deal drew criticism from some space experts in the UK, however. Dr Bleddyn Bowen, a space policy expert at the University of Leicester, told The Guardian that the offer amounted to “bolting an unproven technology on to a mega-constellation that’s designed to do something else.” OneWeb’s satellites are in low-Earth orbit, but most other countries’ GPS systems are in medium-Earth orbit, The Guardian noted.

The deal is susceptible to US regulatory approval and is anticipated to close ahead of the end of the year.