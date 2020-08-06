UK government spent £156m on single contract for ineffective PPE

About 50 m face masks acquired by the UK government from a personal equity company can not be utilized as they stopped working to fulfill fundamental security requirements, according to files submitted in a legal difficulty over procurement of individual protective devices throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The Department of Health and Social Care purchased the FFP2 respirator masks as part of a questionable ₤252 m contract with Ayanda Capital, which markets that it specialises in“currency trading, offshore property, private equity and trade financing” It is the biggest single offer up until now released by the government as part of its ₤15 bn costs spree on PPE from personal makers, providers and intermediaries.

However, subsequent to signing the contract, the government found that the FFP2 masks, which have ear-loop attachments, do not produce an appropriate seal to safeguard versus the infection, which implied they would not be utilized by the NHS, according to a letter from the government to legal marketing group the Good LawProject

The mistake might suggest ₤156 m has actually been squandered, according to the project group, which is looking for to challenge the government in the courts over 3 PPE agreements, consisting of the handle AyandaCapital

“The fundamental sin of all of this is how sluggish we were to understand that the …