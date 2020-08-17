UK government makes dramatic exam results U-turn after national outcry

English, Welsh and Northern Irish regulators stated Monday that A-levels, which figure out university entryway and are typically taken by 18-year-olds, would no longer be figured out by a questionable algorithm.

After the tests were canceled since of the coronavirus pandemic, trainees were rather graded based upon an algorithm– the results of which were revealed lastThursday

This saw near 40% of trainees’ A-level grades in England devalued from those anticipated by their instructors, according to the Office for Qualifications and Exam Regulation (Ofqual).

More than 200,000 results were devalued, altering the futures of 10s of countless trainees who required set grades to enter into university.

Many trainees lost on locations at their selected universities since they were not provided the grades they were anticipated. Campaigners state that the downgrading disproportionately impacted trainees from more disadvantaged and varied schools. The prevalent downgrading left youths sad and stimulated mass demonstrations, with trainees seen burning their results in London’s Parliament Square. In an interview after the U-turn was revealed on Monday afternoon, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson stated he was “incredibly sorry for all those students who have been through this.” Williamson stated the …

