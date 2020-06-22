UK government ‘could have gone BUST’ without B of E bailout

The government could have effectively gone bust if the Bank of England had not bailed it out at the start of the coronavirus crisis, governor Andrew Bailey said today.

Mr Bailey said chaos in the bond markets and on the exchange rates meant the Treasury could have ‘struggled to fund itself’.

The extraordinary admission comes after the Bank expanded its quantitative easing programme – printing money – to £745billion last week.

Mr Bailey reversed an insurance policy from the era of predecessor Mark Carney today by saying the huge commitment might be unwound before interest rates rise significantly from their historic low of 0.1 per cent. Mr Carney had insisted that rates ought to be at least 1.5 % before the bonds are bought back.

The government has been borrowing huge sums to finance its response to the condition over recent months. Public debt is bigger than GDP for initially in 57 years, with the state borrowing £55billion in May alone

The government was forced to borrow £55.2billion in May, the ONS unveiled last week. That was nine time the figure for May a year ago, and the greatest since records began in 1993

In an interview with Sky News, Mr Bailey discussed the turmoil in the early stages of the pandemic.

‘We had a lot of volatility in core markets: the core exchange rate, core government bond markets,’ that he said.

‘We were seeing items that were pretty unprecedented, truly in recent times. And we were facing serious disorder.

Pressed on which would have happened if the Bank refused to intervene, Mr Bailey said: ‘I think the prospects would have been very bad. It would have been very serious.

‘I think we would have a situation where in the worst element, the government would have struggled to invest in itself in the short run.’

Mr Bailey pointed out that hadn’t happened in living memory. But that he rejected accusations of ‘monetary financing’ of the government, saying the Bank acted to preserve stability.

‘At no point have we thought that our job was merely to finance whatever debts the government issue,’ that he said.

In another article for Bloomberg, Mr Bailey put down the shift in way of unwinding QE.

‘The current scale of central bank reserves mustn’t develop into a permanent feature,’ that he said.

‘As economies recover, it’s likely that some of the exemplary monetary stimulus will need to be withdrawn, including by reducing reserves.’

He added: ‘When enough time comes to withdraw monetary stimulus, in my opinion it might be better to consider adjusting the particular level of reserves first without waiting to boost interest rates on a sustained basis.’

Public sector debt was fractionally below two trillion pounds at the end of last month – comparable to 100.9 per cent of GDP

The Bank’s balance sheet was already high before the coronavirus pandemic struck earlier in 2010, forcing it to step up with more help for the flailing economy.

Mr Carney had previously said that he would wait for rates of interest to hit 1.5 % before starting to lessen assets.

But Mr Bailey said: ‘Elevated balance sheets could limit the space for manoeuvre in future emergencies.’

The governor said Covid-19 had posed the most serious threat to the stability of the financial system because the financial higher than a decade ago.

It sparked a nearly unprecedented economic downturn.

Mr Bailey wrote: ‘The response has included a significant programme of asset purchases and lending by central banks, with a corresponding growth of balance sheets.

‘This has been the right move to make to reduce borrowing costs, boost cash flows and more broadly support economies, and it has shown how important it is to have certainly independent central bankers.

‘But the financial system mustn’t become reliant on these extraordinary levels of reserves.’