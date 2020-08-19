UK government and Heathrow work on testing as quarantine alternative By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Passengers from worldwide flights come to Heathrow Airport, following the break out of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19), London, Britain



LONDON (Reuters) – Britain is dealing with London’s Heathrow Airport on a strategy to utilize COVID-19 testing to assist reduce quarantine times, in an effort to assist airline companies and airports start travel and the broader economy.

Heathrow stated on Wednesday that a testing location was all set to open need to Britain authorize a guideline modification and permit 2 tests, one on arrival and one some days later on, to cut the quarantine time from the existing 2 weeks.

Under the existing guidelines, visitors to the United Kingdom from the United States, Spain, France and numerous other nations should self-isolate for 2 week when they show up, preventing travel and loading monetary pressure on airline companies.

Britain’s health minister Matt Hancock stated the government was still dealing with Heathrow on the strategy however there were obstacles in making sure all of those contaminated by COVID-19 were identified.

“I’m very glad that they’re making progress, but we’ve got to make sure that this is safe and secure because obviously that is absolutely top priority,” Hancock informed LBC radio.

British Airways, easyJet (LON:-RRB- and Ryanair have actually prompted the …