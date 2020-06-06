UK George Floyd protests – live: Police and demonstrators clash outside Downing Street as thousands across UK join Black Lives Matter march

Tamara, a 23-year-old living in the west London, tells The Independent‘s Gemma Fox her thoughts on the UK’s role in finding justice for George Floyd, and of her very own experiences with the police.

“The UK has to play its part in telling the world, telling the Americans that justice needs to be served,” Tamara says. “1,741 police deaths have happened in the UK in the last 20 years [according to Inquest].

“The UK just isn’t innocent you want to avoid more deaths, and we want to make certain its always de-escalation the authorities are using and not life-threatening force, we don’t want our kids to endure the same thing. Watching the George Floyd [footage] made me feel depressed, like the whole world is bad place I don’t want to be an integral part of.

“When i was younger I was in social services and I did so get in trouble with law enforcement. I had a knee on my face when I was 14, I’ve been hurt by police. As a kid he probably didn’t hurt me as much as George Floyd had it,

“I feel I had some privilege being in this country since when I look back I believe I could have lost my entire life if I was in America, because 8 minutes is just a long time. When it was happening it felt like I was perhaps not relevant, your not part of the world, you’re somewhat piece of s***t on their shoe, like no body cares, like you’re nothing if law enforcement can do that.

“If the police change then people can have more faith in the police, stop being scared of them, scared of reporting crimes. We want the police to serve us and protect us, instead of murdering and stereotyping.”

