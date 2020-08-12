UK GDP plunged by a record 20.4% in the second quarter

The U.K. economy contracted by 20.4% in the second quarter of 2020, compared to the previous 3 months, as coronavirus-induced lockdowns hammered activity, according to initial figures launched Wednesday.

GDP (gdp) broadened by 8.7% in June as federal government lockdown steps alleviated, having actually revealed a meek 1.8% healing in May following April’s 20.4% contraction.

The second-quarter plunge is the worst on record and follows a 2.2% contraction in the initiallyquarter Analysts had actually anticipated a fall of 20.5%, according to a Reuters survey. Two successive durations of contraction mean the British economy is now in a technical rescission