Home Top Stories UK GDP fell by 20% in April – the largest slump since...

UK GDP fell by 20% in April – the largest slump since records began

By
Jackson Delong
-


































UK GDP fell by 20% in April – the largest slump since records began | The Independent







The UK’s economy plunged by 20.4 per cent in April in the biggest fall since records began, the Office for National Statistics has said.

Official figures show Britain’s gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by more than a fifth in the first full month of lockdown, as shops and factories closed and workers were sent home.

More follows…

Download the new Independent Premium app

Sharing the full story, not merely the headlines

Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article

Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.



Source link

Post Views: 14

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

© Copyright 2020 - reporter.am