UK GDP fell by 20% in April – the largest slump since records began

The UK’s economy plunged by 20.4 per cent in April in the biggest fall since records began, the Office for National Statistics has said.
Official figures show Britain’s gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by more than a fifth in the first full month of lockdown, as shops and factories closed and workers were sent home.
