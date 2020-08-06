UK fashion bible Vogue turns serious for September By Reuters

4/4 © Reuters. The September issue of British Vogue magazine is seen in Woking



2/4

By Ben Makori

LONDON (Reuters) – Misan Harriman hopes to encourage employers to cast the recruitment net more widely with his Vogue cover portrait of influential Black activists in place of the usual pouting stars.

Footballer Marcus Rashford, who helped force a UK government U-turn on children’s meal vouchers, and Adwoa Aboah, a model and mental health campaigner are featured with the banner “Activism Now, The Faces of Hope” on the front of the fashion bible.

For Harriman, the first Black male photographer to shoot a UK Vogue cover, the picture is “really of this moment”, reflecting a summer of protest for social justice following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

It was Harriman’s pictures of London’s Black Lives Matter movements that brought him to the attention of UK Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, himself the first Black person to lead the magazine.

Vogue needed to change in the wake of the protests and the coronavirus pandemic, Enninful told the BBC, and that is what led to Harriman’s cover for the September issue.

“You couldn’t just sell, you know, beautiful clothes and shoes when the world was going through such a…