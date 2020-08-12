UK economy slumps 20% in second-quarter, unemployment fears mount By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: A male strolls past a sale indication in a store window following the break out of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19), in Manchester, Britain



2/2

By David Milliken and William Schomberg

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s economy diminished by a record 20.4% in between April and June when the coronavirus lockdown was tightest, the biggest contraction reported by any significant economy up until now, with a wave of task losses set to strike later on in 2020.

Official figures released on Wednesday likewise revealed the world’s sixth-biggest economy got in an economic downturn as it diminished for a 2nd quarter in a row.

There were indications of a healing in the month of June when output grew by 8.7% from May, the Office for National Statistics stated, simply above financial experts’ typical expectation in a Reuters survey for an 8% increase.

Some experts, nevertheless, stated this most likely showed a catch-up in activity reduced throughout lockdown.

The scale of the hit to gdp might restore concerns about Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Britain has actually suffered Europe’s greatest death toll, with more than 50,000 deaths connected to the illness in between March 1 and June 30, according to the ONS.

“The economic crisis caused by the coronavirus …