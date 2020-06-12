UK economy shrank sharply in April as stocks fall on fears of second Covid-19 wave – business live | Business

Good morning and welcome to the live, rolling coverage of the world economy, the financial markets and business.

The UK economy contracted by a whopping 20.4% in April from the month before as the total impact of the Covid-19 pandemic hit, according to official figures just released.

City economists had been expecting an 18.4% decline. It may be the biggest contraction since records began in 1997.

Stock markets suffered heavy losses yesterday as economic optimism faded and fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections intensified.

In the US, still another 1.5 million people filed for jobless benefits, taking the sum total over the last 90 days to a lot more than 44 million – an astounding number. The number of Covid-19 infections passed 2m and more than 115,000 people have died from herpes. The night before, Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve (the US central bank), said the coronavirus was the “biggest economic shock” in living memory and warned it will be a long road to recovery.



The US Treasury Secretary, Steve Mnuchin, said yesterday that shutting down the economy again had not been an option.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones tumbled not quite 7%, the S&P 500 lost 5.9% and the Nasdaq, which hit an archive high earlier in the day in the week, fell 5.3%. The UK’s FTSE 100 index fell nearly 4%, or 252 points to 6,076.70 yesterday, marking its third day of declines. Germany’s Dax lost 4.5% and France’s CAC 40 tumbled 4.7%.

It was still another bleak day for the UK jobs market yesterday, as the master of British Gas announced 5,000 job cuts, chemicals firm Johnson Matthey said it might lay off 2,500 people and Heathrow airport launched a redundancy programme. BP, Mulberry and Debenhams also announced major job losses this week.

Asian markets are also in the red today, even though losses are less steep. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 2.3%, South Korea’s Kospi dropped 2.2%, Australia’s stock market lost 1.7%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is down 1.3% and Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.9%. European markets are expected to open lower.

David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets UK, says:



Yesterday was like a flashback to the madness that has been seen in markets in February and March as fears in regards to a possible second wave of Covid-19 prompted intense attempting to sell. The sharp declines which were registered yesterday must be put in context with the major gains that have been racked up in recent weeks.

