UK ditches exam results generated by biased algorithm after student protests

The UK has said that students in England and Wales will no longer receive exam results based on a controversial algorithm after accusations that the system was biased against students from poorer backgrounds, Reuters and BBC News report. The announcement followed a weekend of demonstrations at which protesters chanted “fuck the algorithm” outside the country’s Department for Education.

Instead, students will receive grades based on their teachers’ estimates after formal exams were canceled due to the pandemic. The announcement follows a similar U-turn in Scotland, which had previously seen 125,000 results downgraded.

In the UK, A-levels are the set of exams taken by students around the age of 18. They’re the final exams taken before university, and they have a huge impact on which institution students attend. Universities make offers based on students’ predicted A-level grades, and usually, a student will have to achieve certain grades to secure their place.

In other words: it’s a stressful time of year for students, even before the country’s exam regulator used a controversial algorithm to estimate their grades.

As the BBC explains, the UK’s Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual) relied primarily on two pieces of information to calculate grades: the…