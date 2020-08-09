UK COVID-19 daily death count could be scrapped: Telegraph By Reuters

©Reuters Outbreak of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19), in Windsor



(Reuters) – The UK’s main COVID-19 daily death count could be ditched following an examination into Public Health England’s technique of counting the toll, The Telegraph paper reported.

The conclusions of the examination, which was purchased by Health Secretary Matt Hancock after it emerged authorities were “exaggerating” infection deaths, are anticipated today, the paper stated.

One suggestion could be to relocate to a weekly authorities death toll rather, a federal government source informed theTelegraph

.