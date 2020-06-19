UK coronavirus update live: Latest news as over 50s and key workers to be given priority for vaccine

Russia and China ‘using Covid-19 as cover for destabilisation efforts’

China, Russia and Iran are searching to exploit weaknesses produced by the coronavirus outbreak, the UK’s foreign secretary has claimed.

“We certainly know Russia is engaged systematically in misinformation and propaganda, through cyber and other ways,” Dominic Raab told Sky News.

“Others engage in the same too, China and Iran, but I don’t think it had any outcome on the electoral process in the UK,” he added.

Mr Raab continued: “I truly think that coronavirus and the challenges that it has established has created a perceived opportunity for various different state and non-state actors through cyber, through other means.

“I think we’ve seen it in relation to Hong Kong – I think some people are arguing that it is difficult to glean whether it is true or not, that this is something, the national security legislation that is being put forward, is being done at a time when the world’s attention has been on coronavirus.”

Pressed again, Mr Raab said: “I don’t think they will have made a material huge difference to our response in health terms but truly Russia and other countries and indeed non-state actors see the challenges that Covid has created and are trying to exploit it.

“And we’re making sure we have got the resilience, the defence and the capabilities to prevent them from doing so.”

Somewhat relatedly, The Independent has previously reported how the NHS has faced a rise in cyberattacks considering that the pandemic began.

GCHQ, the UK’s signals intelligence spy centre, has been helping the service defend itself.

“They’re not using particularly different techniques to do it, they’re still looking for pretty basic vulnerabilities in our cybersecurity, they’ll still try and use lures to get people to click on the wrong thing, or will look for vulnerabilities where people aren’t backing up properly, or where they’ve got basic passwords and so on,” the agency’s director Jeremy Fleming said early in the day this month.

