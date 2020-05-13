UK Coronavirus update live: Latest news and cases as Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer clash over care homes deaths

As it happened Ended
Sir Keir Starmer has accused the prime minister of ceasing publication of international comparisons of Covid-19 deaths because of the UK hitting top place in Europe.
The Labour leader accused the government of being too slow to protect people in care homes as he revealed guidance said residents were unlikely to be infected. Care homes now account for 40 per cent of all Covid-19 deaths. However Boris Johnson has denied misleading MPs after denying the guidance made such a claim – sending a terse letter to the leader of the opposition that accused him of “misquoting” the guidance.
Meanwhile, new Office for National Statistics figures showed the UK economy contracted at its fastest pace since the 2008 financial crisis during the first quarter of 2020, as separate data from national statisticians suggested Covid-19 has caused 50,000 excess deaths in the country since the outbreak began.
Please allow a moment for the liveblog to load:
Good morning, we’ll be using this liveblog to follow the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic.
The UK economy contracted at its fastest pace since the financial crisis during the first quarter of 2020, Samuel Lovett reports.
With the country placed into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, gross domestic product shrank by 2 per cent in the three months to March, the Office for National Statistics has said.
March alone saw a record 5.8 per cent drop, which drove much of this quarter’s contraction, the ONS added.
The latest figures show the first direct effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the UK economy after the country was brought to a standstill, but with the lockdown only coming into place on 23 March, the second quarter will highlight the full extent of the economic fallout.
Boris Johnson announced the first step towards normalcy — allowing unlimited exercise, one on one outdoor social meetings and a return to work for those who cannot do so at home — against a background of flattening infection numbers and fatalities caused by the virus, Vincent Wood reports.
However in a study published in medical journal The Lancet, research led by University College London (UCL) has warned between 37,000 and 730,000 excess deaths could take place due to the direct and indirect effects of the virus within a year.
Based on the analysis of 3.8 million health records, the study argued the risk of death among people with health conditions, such as heart disease or diabetes, is five times higher than in people without underlying conditions and easing the lockdown must take into account this clinical vulnerability.
The estimate, which could see death toll associated with the virus more than double, was based on the population in England having a 10 per cent infection rate, with 20 per cent of that number having at least one of the high-risk underlying conditions as listed by Public Health England.
A report by a group of independent scientists accuses the prime minister of not “following the science” as work and society are gradually opened up again, and criticises the limited aim of flattening infections to ensure that the NHS is not “overwhelmed”, Rob Merrick reports.
“We find this attitude counter-productive and potentially dangerous,” says the Independent Sage group, led by former chief scientific adviser Sir David King.
“Without suppression, we shall inevitably see a more rapid return of local epidemics and face the prospect of further partial or national lockdowns.”
The report also strongly criticises the controversial new “stay alert” and “control the virus” messages, saying they must be replaced with much clearer advice “closely linked to action”.
Asked if he would get on a busy bus or Tube, Mr Shapps told BBC Breakfast: “People should try to avoid that.
“The picture overall, there are some stations like Canning Town I am particularly conscious of, some other places on the District and Jubilee Line which are a concern, but mostly on the network overall people are heeding that advice.”
It came after business secretary Alok Sharma sought to reassure workers that the government is “looking out for” them amid accusations Boris Johnson’s new plans were more of a risk to working class lives.
“If our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen,” the social media firm, which employs around 5,000 people in San Francisco and London, wrote in a blog post.
“If not, our offices will be their warm and welcoming selves, with some additional precautions, when we feel it’s safe to return.
“Twitter was one of the first companies to go to a work from home model in the face of Covid-19, but we don’t anticipate being one of the first to return to offices.”
The warning came on the eve of the return to work called for by Boris Johnson in his strategy for relaxing lockdown restrictions, after he suggested workers should “talk to their employers”, who “we will count on to be reasonable”.
Business secretary Alok Sharma promised that the government would be “looking out for” workers, and urged anyone who feels their workplace is not safe to contact the Health and Safety Executive, Andrew Woodcock reports.
The HSE’s chief executive Sarah Albon said her inspectors will be ready to issue enforcement notices requiring employers to cease dangerous practices or take additional protective action, with the sanction of criminal prosecution if they are ignored.
The government has allocated an additional £14 million to the HSE to enable it to carry out spot-checks on reopening work venues.
Adams also seemed angry about missing out on his three-night residency at London’s Royal Albert Hall, which was due to start on the night he posted his rant, Roisin O’Connor reports.
Last Friday, the World Health Organisation said a wet market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan had played a role in the coronavirus outbreak, either as the source or possibly as an “amplifying setting”. However, it stressed that more research on the link was necessary.
Among those to condemn Adams for his comments was Amy Go, president of the Chinese Canadian National Council for Social Justice, who told CBC News: “This is so irresponsible and just so, so, so, so racist. People look up to public figures. He is seen as an idol by many.”
Asked by the BBC’s Nick Robinson if, in light of the new ONS figures showing the economy had shrunk 2 per cent in the first quarter, whether the UK was now in a recession, the transport secretary indicated he expected the second quarter to show an even worse decline.
“Yeah, technically two quarters would be required for a recession but nonetheless I think it’s fairly clear that since most of the impact will be in the second quarter that we will be,” Grant Shapps said.
Rishi Sunak has told Sky News that it is “not a surprise” that, as with “pretty much every other economy around the world, we are facing [a] severe impact” from coronavirus.
Grant Shapps raised the prospect of the critical ‘R’ reproduction rate going back “above one” if the lockdown easing backfired – a day after a group of scientists warned the strategy was “dangerous”, Rob Merrick reports.
“We don’t know how virus will respond,” Mr Shapps said, warning it depended on whether people followed new guidance widely criticised as confusing.
Meanwhile, the Jubilee branch of the train drivers union Aslef, has warned of packed Tube carriages and accused the government of “putting economy before lives”.
Sharing the images, Sky News’s Adam Parker said they “show social distancing just isn’t possible during rush hour”.
Reuters has the following report:
South Korean health authorities have said they have no immediate plans to reinstate strict social distancing rules despite a fresh coronavirus outbreak in Seoul.
Officials have scrambled to trace and test thousands of people over the past week after a cluster of new infections linked to nightclubs and bars in Seoul’s Itaewon district raised fears of a second wave outbreak.
Vice health minister Kim Gang-lip said bringing back the social distancing rules was unlikely as long as the daily number of new cases remained below 50 and officials were able to trace 95 per cent of all infections.
“For now, we will still monitor how the current transmissions go and review whether we should reconsider our distancing policy,” he told a media briefing.
The Itaewon outbreak prompted officials to re-shutter some nightclubs and bars as well as delay the planned reopening of schools by a week, but the government has stood by its decision to ease broader restrictions by reopening offices, public facilities and sports centres.
Responding to reports that a two-year pay freeze is under consideration as part of plans to meet the cost of the coronavirus crisis, Chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales John Apter said said such a move would be “morally bankrupt”, particularly in light of the sacrifice made by public sector key workers during the pandemic.
Read more details in our report on the Treasury’s alleged pay freeze plans here:
However, a station shift manager told the PA news agency that footfall throughout the crisis had been around 5 per cent of normal, rising to around 7 per cent on Monday and Tuesday, and around 10 per cent on Wednesday so far.
Some 50,000 people per hour usually pass through the station during peak times in normal circumstances, he added, suggesting there were roughly 2,500 more passengers travelling today than in the weeks before Boris Johnson’s announcement.
Carl Moss, 39, a gardener at St Thomas’ Hospital, has been commuting from Clapham Junction to Waterloo throughout the crisis, and said it is “busier today”.
He added: “I think the economy needs to start getting back together but it’s still unclear at the moment for some people.
“Most people I’ve seen throughout look like tradesmen but lately I’ve seen more office, finance-type people. You can’t keep going on forever with the lockdown, I think the majority of people are sensible.”
China has not responded to a request for urgent talks after Australia’s key agriculture exports were hit with suspensions and tariff threats, Australia’s trade minister says.
Australia is pushing for an independent inquiry into the coronavirus outbreak to help prevent future pandemics, but the move has angered China, its largest trading partner, which believes such a call is anti-China propaganda.
The nationalist Global Times newspaper, affiliated with the state-backed People’s Daily, said in editorial on Wednesday the suspensions of the meat processors should serve as a “wake-up call” for Australia for its unfriendly actions, and “concern over potential retaliatory measures from China seems totally justified given Australia’s heavy economic reliance on China”.
However, Australian trade minister Simon Birmingham had earlier said that Chinese officials had said “privately and publicly these are unconnected matters”, adding that Australia sought a respectful relationship with China.
Belly Mujinga, 47, was on the concourse of Victoria station in London when a member of the public who claimed he had Covid-19 spat and coughed at her and a colleague, Chiara Giordano reports.
Both women fell ill with the virus, and Ms Mujinga, who had an 11-year-old daughter, died in hospital in Barnet on 5 April, 11 days after the attack.
An online fundraiser set up to raise £1,000 for her family has already surpassed its target, with £11,075 raised by Wednesday morning.
It’s a great challenge but very exciting and very pleasing to see people coming out of hospital who have done so well.
Transport for London said the number of passengers using the London Underground on Wednesday from the start of service to 6am was up by 8.7 percent compared with the same period last week, the PA news agency reports.
Lebanon has ordered a full lockdown across the country amid a sudden surge in coronavirus cases – just days after restrictions had been lifted for the first time, our Middle East correspondent Bel Trew reports.
The government said that the country will shut shown for an initial period of four days, to allow for testing after dozens of new Covid-19 cases were registered on Sunday alone.
All businesses will be closed except essential shops like supermarkets and pharmacies.
Lebanon had been in a strict lockdown, which even excludes exercising outside, since mid-March in a bid to rein in an outbreak of the deadly disease that infected over 870 people and killed 26 more.
After a drop in cases which the government hailed as a success, small businesses, restaurants and cafes were permitted last week to open at minimum capacity. But just a few days in, following a spike over the weekend, the cabinet on Tuesday approved a “full closure”.
Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article
Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.