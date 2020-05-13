UK Coronavirus update live: Latest news and cases as Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer clash over care homes deaths

Sir Keir Starmer has accused the prime minister of ceasing publication of international comparisons of Covid-19 deaths because of the UK hitting top place in Europe.

The Labour leader accused the government of being too slow to protect people in care homes as he revealed guidance said residents were unlikely to be infected. Care homes now account for 40 per cent of all Covid-19 deaths. However Boris Johnson has denied misleading MPs after denying the guidance made such a claim – sending a terse letter to the leader of the opposition that accused him of “misquoting” the guidance.

Meanwhile, new Office for National Statistics figures showed the UK economy contracted at its fastest pace since the 2008 financial crisis during the first quarter of 2020, as separate data from national statisticians suggested Covid-19 has caused 50,000 excess deaths in the country since the outbreak began.

