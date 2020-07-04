UK coronavirus: Plastic screens, tracings apps and table service. Pubs reopen on a bittersweet day in England

For the writer Samuel Johnson, there was “nothing which has yet been contrived by man, by which so much happiness is produced as by a good tavern.” And the sentiment was captured by Shakespeare, too: a character in “Henry V” wishes he were “in an alehouse in London,” reasoning: “I would give all my fame for a pot of ale and safety.”

Pubs would be the beating heart of Britain, as vital a national institution as The Bard’s writings themselves. But for the first time since World War II, ale and safety have become mutually exclusive commodities — and millions have now been locked out of their locals since mid-March as a result.

“I’ve missed going to the pub with my mates, as any British person would,” says Akwasi Akoto, 25. But England finally returned to the pub on Saturday, the first day of the country’s latest, most significant easing of lockdown restrictions. Those in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales must wait longer to go back to their local.

But if the first pints pulled in months represent a national celebration, it’s a muted and awkward one. The experience looks very different: social distancing is mandatory and only table service is allowed, and so the typical sight of punters wedged shoulder-to-shoulder at the bar after work remains a pre-pandemic memory.

And despite a growing ambivalence towards the lockdown in recent weeks, concerns about public health remain in the country that suffered Europe’s most life-threatening Covid-19 outbreak. Even in the UK’s beer gardens, many are angry about how their country got its coronavirus response so wrong.

“What makes it so almost dystopian is that the staff are wearing such heavy PPE just to bring you a drink,” Akoto, who filed through the doors of a London pub soon after 10 a.m., tells CNN. “It feels a bit self-indulgent and a bit selfish — I felt selfish being there.” For the thousands who placed an order on Saturday, additional stayed away.

But the day marked something of a catharsis for others, and the mood was jovial among those who did cross the threshold into their favorite taverns. “I wanted a slice of normality,” says Craig Sartwright, explaining his decision to venture into a pub in Clapham, south London, where he pointedly keeps his distance from other drinkers.

“I definitely feel people have missed the pubs, especially some of the most vulnerable in our society,” adds Owen Reed, a staff member at a Wetherspoons pub in Bedworth, central London. “Many of our customers are older, and sometimes don’t have any close family and friends.

“Them coming into the pub to see us is sometimes the only human contact they will have all day, or longer.”

‘This is all very worrying’

As with everything else, drinking in age coronavirus feels different.

Customers at pubs around the world were asked for contact details before they could enter, in order to help with Covid-19 contact-tracing should some body subsequently test positive. In many establishments, plastic screens were create and glasses were exchanged for disposable cups.

“We have tried in our efforts not to make the pub too clinical and utterly joyless,” the Southampton Arms in north London told its clients. And most significantly for the landlords across the country whose finances have now been hit by the pandemic, venues were running somewhat under capacity.

But despite the industry’s best attempts, it was very nearly inevitable that the day of re-opening — dubbed “Super Saturday” — would be tense.

“At 10:30 there was a guy riding his electric scooter in Spoons,” Akoto says, referring to the wildly popular, low-cost chain Wetherspoons that’s affectionately known by its nickname by many Brits. “The crazy cranky people that you associate with British pubs, I’m sure wherever there are they’re rubbing their hands with glee to be able to get on it.” The chain has been criticized for its treatment of its staff throughout the pandemic, and for its owner’s opposition to the lockdown.

Britain’s pubs haven’t been forced to shut en masse in living memory, and closing time was a painful process for landlords, staff and drinkers alike — leading to concerns that a country with such an entrenched drinking culture would over do it on Saturday.

Some taverns around had planned a midnight re-opening until the government mandated they remain shut until 6 a.m. By Friday afternoon, it absolutely was difficult to book at table at many London establishments. Several in south London told CNN they expected queues on the road, and as Saturday came, they were proved right.

“We haven’t been out the month in three months essentially, we’ve been isolating. This is really the first time that we’ve been able to come out,” Bianca, a resident of Clapham, south London, tells CNN outside an O’Neills pub. “I’m worried that not everyone has the same attitude as us.”

“I don’t think everyone is that sensible,” adds Phil Crossan. “There’ll be people who will stay out all night now.”

Those concerns prompted Boris Johnson to hold a Friday afternoon press conference in which he urged restraint — but many questioned whether a Saturday opening was wise, and plenty of institutions decided to ignore it altogether.

“It’s our belief that the government are ignoring the advice that science is telling us,” the Tollington Arms in north London told its customers on Twitter, announcing its decision to stay closed for now. “We cannot in good conscience open the pub when contracting a deadly virus is still possible under these guidelines.”

The Twelve Taps, in the southeast England town of Whitstable, added: “We do not think we can implement social distancing in our bar, and given the fact that people are still dying from this virus, nothing we have read convinces us that it is the right thing to do to encourage people into a small space,” it said.

“This is all very worrying and quite maddening,” the pub added. “We don’t think the government’s advice for the public and for hospitality businesses has been clear.”

“It’s earlier than I would have thought they’d be open,” Sartwright adds.

Other landlords, meanwhile, were waiting with baited breath for the opportunity to welcome clients.

‘People have started to give up’

It’s always been true that the quickest solution to understand Britain is by visiting its pubs. And in many taverns around the country, Britain is angry.

“It’s devastating,” says Bianca, who declined to supply her last name. “I’ve found it quite hard because my family’s from Australia,” she adds. “Seeing how the UK has handled (the pandemic) has made me panic.”

The re-opening of pubs is little distraction from the tortuous four months the country has suffered , which has seen Johnson’s government come under increased scrutiny as the UK claimed the unwanted mantle of hosting the worst Covid-19 outbreak in Europe.

Few have the lockdown restrictions went past an acceptable limit — a lot more argue that the government did not do enough in maintaining it, especially in the wake of the Dominic Cummings scandal that all but ended total public adherance with the principles.

“I think Dominic Cummings was the turning point,” Bianca says. “The lockdown definitely benefits the upper class of society and I think Cummings highlighted that — he can do what he wants.” Johnson has always denied that his aide broke the UK’s lockdown restrictions.

Pubs in England re-opened along side a slew of other businesses on Saturday, and restrictions on public meetings and indoor gatherings were also relaxed.

But Britain’s crawl towards normality hasn’t been easy; the city of Leicester was sent back in to lockdown days earlier as a result of a localized outbreak, and other regions are being monitored as cases tick right back up.

“As times gone on, people have started to give up a bit,” says Crossan. “We started strong but maintaining it and keeping the morale was lost along the way,” adds Akoto.

“My friends and I are in the habit of meeting up in parks now, and the weather’s nice — so I definitely won’t be going to the pub again soon.”