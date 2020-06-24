UK coronavirus live: Starmer condemns PM for ‘dodgy answers’ as he challenges him on test and trace and app at PMQs | Politics



Boris Johnson has by no means gained an trade with Sir Keir Starmer (or anybody?) on a matter of element. He can survive by altering the topic (as he did moderately successfully final week), however it doesn’t all the time work, and it actually didn’t at the moment. He floundered badly. It was nearly dismal.

Johnson’s first mistake, when Starmer requested concerning the largest drawback with the test and trace system (that it doesn’t even choose up most people being contaminated with coronavirus) was to revert to outright denial. If he had mentioned: ‘Yes, that’s a difficulty, however it’s early days, it’s being addressed and many others and many others’, he might need achieved okay. (Exchanges like this after typically “won” by whoever sounds most cheap.) But his mix of full-on denial mixed with feigned indignation was simply too implausible to be a runner, and it felt as if Starmer didn’t even need to strive too arduous to level this out. After a query about native authorities, Johnson then tried the denial/indignation schtick yet again in response to Starmer’s query concerning the authorities’s app, and this time he was on even weaker floor. In the brand new socially distanced Commons, with fewer MPs and much less shouting, it’s not so apparent when a principal is dropping the help of his backbenchers. But it’s arduous to imagine that the Tory MPs had been impressed. They are partisan and supportive, however that doesn’t imply they’ll’t spot a duff argument once they hear one.

Last week Johnson obtained by PMQs by altering the topic and relentless taunting Starmer about ambiguity in Labour’s schooling place. He tried that once more, however it has late, half-hearted, and we had heard all of it earlier than. More importantly, it was apparent that the questions he was avoiding had been actually essential ones, that can be essential in figuring out whether or not or not there’s a second peak. (Last week Starmer was asking about poverty, which is basically essential too, however it issues much less to many Tory MPs. At PMQs probably the most essential viewers of all are the backbenchers on your personal facet.)

It is a measure of how ill-equipped CCHQ is to see off Starmer that the one assault line Johnson has to resort to is that he is a lawyer. Perhaps there’s a residual English mistrust for attorneys. (The well-known Shakespeare quote, “The first thing we must do is kill all the lawyers”, would most likely enchantment to Dominic Cummings.) But with the ability to denounce somebody as a lawyer just isn’t fairly the identical as having the ability label them as Marxist, antisemitic terrorist-sympathiser (the road used in opposition to Jeremy Corbyn – unfairly, however with sufficient substance for the jibe to work). The Tories additionally appear to have forgotten that Margaret Thatcher was a lawyer too. Interestingly, Starmer appears to have determined to embrace this line of assault. He even joked about it self-referentially in his closing query, when he mentioned:



[Johnson has] been discovered. He both dodges the query or he provides dodgy solutions. No extra witnesses, I relaxation my case.

And he had. It was a compelling one.