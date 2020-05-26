UK coronavirus live: minister resigns over Dominic Cummings lockdown trip | World news

Dominic Cummings acted moderately in making a 264-mile lockdown trip to Durham, in response to Michael Gove, who additionally defended the aide’s declare {that a} separate drive to a neighborhood magnificence spot was to check his eyesight.



Asked why Cummings didn’t apologise throughout his press convention yesterday, Gove instructed BBC Breakfast: “I believe Dominic fully understands the priority folks felt because the story broke. I believe the account that he gave yesterday was exhaustive, it was detailed, it was verifiable and I believe that individuals will make their very own thoughts up as they listened to Dominic’s account or they examine it subsequently.



And I believe most individuals will perceive he was somebody who was underneath strain, who sought to place the well being of his spouse and his son first and who took care to make sure, as a unit, as a household unit, weren’t at risk of infecting different folks.”

Gove, who mentioned he was not conscious of Cummings being in Durham till the story broke, added: “As people will have had the chance to hear yesterday, they will know from his own account that he was acting in a way that sought to safeguard his family, sought to … reduce the risk of infection to anyone else and which took account of a range of circumstances. People will make their own mind up, and as Dominic Cummings himself said, there will be many people who will think his actions were wrong or mistaken but, looking at it in the round, I think his actions were reasonable.”

Challenged on Cummings’ clarification that he drove to Barnard Castle, a neighborhood magnificence spot 30 miles from Durham, to check his eyesight out on his spouse’s birthday, Gove mentioned:



First factor to say is that Dominic had acquired medical recommendation, senior medical recommendation, saying that he was protected to return to work at that time. It was greater than 14 days after he had first proven signs of the virus. It was essential, he believed, that he returned to work and, definitely, it’s the case that his dedication to work is phenomenal. He wished to ensure that earlier than he took the journey down the A1 that he was protected to drive and, in fact, in the course of the course of that journey he confirmed to himself that he was protected to drive.”

When highlighted that driving when your eyesight is just not ok is an offence underneath the Road Traffic Act, Gove replied: “Dominic’s eyesight was good enough, that was the whole point of the journey, to determine that he could drive safely.”

Pressed once more over whether or not he was fully proud of Cummings’ clarification – particularly given the trip to Barnard Castle was on his spouse’s birthday – Gove replied: “Yes, but, to my mind I can’t see the relevance of that. He drove to Barnard Castle, the family stopped, he walked a few yards, sat on a bench for a short period of time, then walked back to the car and then drove back to his home. So, I think the fact that it also happens was Easter Sunday was immaterial.”