UK coronavirus live: infection R rate rises to between 0.7 and 1 in England | Politics

Brexit talks have hit the buffers, with “no significant progress” made in the fourth spherical of talks over commerce and the long run relationship with the EU.

At a press convention, Michel Barnier accused the UK of continuous “to backtrack on the commitments” it made in the political declaration together with pledges to obtain an in depth financial partnership and to co-operate on safety and policing.



I don’t perceive why. We can’t settle for this.

lisa o’carroll

(@lisaocarroll) Barnier: “Since the beginning the UK does not want to talk about our cooperation on foreign policy development and defense at all. Even though we agreed with Boris Johnson in the political declaration” “I do not understand why”

“we will not accept this backtracking”



lisa o’carroll

(@lisaocarroll) Full David Frost assertion: reached restrict of talks in these rounds. pic.twitter.com/PY9mEE9Vlh



No progress was made on fishing, with the UK expressing frustration that the EU didn’t take its personal detailed proposed deal to the desk.

A high-level summit between Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen and David Maria Sassoli, the presidents of the European fee and parliament respectively, is now anticipated on the finish of the month with a face-to-face assembly of a small crew of negotiators earlier than this to see if there may be any hope of breaking the logjam.

The UK chief negotiator, David Frost, stated either side had been “reaching the limits of what we can achieve” by video conferences.

Neither facet desires talks to drag on to the autumn, with Barnier saying they can not proceed like this “eternally”.

UK sources stated the identical on Friday.



We’re not up for a protracted negotiation over the following months, properly into the autumn the place no one is aware of what’s going to occur. October is just too late for us.

The UK rejected recommendations by Barnier that the UK has been backsliding on the political declaration, including:



We are dedicated to the political declaration. It describes itself as a doc that units the parameters. It isn’t in itself a treaty. It units the parameters for our dialogue and in my dictionary parameters means limits.

London has made a veiled risk of imposing tariffs on agricultural items akin to beef, tomatoes and dairy merchandise that will have a excessive affect on exports from the likes of Ireland, France and Spain, as a method of unlocking talks.

This follows Michael Gove’s declaration final month that the UK could be ready to transfer away from the zero-tariff objective if the EU was not ready to budge on calls for for a degree taking part in subject.

“We’d rather not,” stated a senior supply, however tariffs exist in the Canada and Japan offers on a small share of products.

“We’re not up for line-by-line tariff negotiations. We have been clear about that,” the supply added. “But typically the kind of goods that are excluded from FTA are the most sensitive agricultural goods,” stated the insider.