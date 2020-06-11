UK coronavirus live: government under pressure to scrap 2m distancing rule in England | UK news

03:02
Patients could be left facing delays in receiving tests and treatment as health services restart due to hospitals not being properly equipped to handle the surge in screenings, it has been reported.
According to an investigation by The Independent, a mix of workforce shortages and Covid-19 precautions could start to see the number of people awaiting diagnosis on a range of medical issues reach 10 million this year.
President of the Royal College of Pathologists Professor Jo Martin told the paper 97% of NHS labs do not have how many pathologists required to meet demand.
“We don’t have the capacity to keep up even under normal circumstances. But with the additional catch-up work we will be even further behind,” she said.
The Royal College of Radiologists warned that precautions to avoid the spread of coronavirus were contributing to a backlog in requested scans.
Vice president for clinical radiology Dr Caroline Rubin told the newspaper that radiology departments were running at about 60% capacity.
“In some places patients are being told to wait in their cars until we call them in,” she said.
“We have to clean between each patient but if it’s a Covid patient it needs a deep clean which can simply take half an hour or maybe more.
“We stopped almost all non-urgent imaging at the start of lockdown. Everything has been put on a waiting list and deferred so we now have a significant backlog going forward.”
03:01
The NHS has fast-tracked the rollout of a new form of radiotherapy for cancer patients amid the coronavirus pandemic.
NHS England has announced it’s accelerating the usage of stereotactic ablative radiotherapy (SABR) which requires fewer doses than standard radiotherapy, cutting the number of hospital visits that potentially susceptible cancer patients need to make.
Where traditional radiotherapy requires 20-30 treatments, SABR is really a very precise method employing a high dose of radiations and only requiring about five outpatient visits, according to the NHS.
02:54
Heathrow Airport has launched a voluntary redundancy scheme and warned it can not rule out further job cuts because it battles to recover from the coronavirus crisis.
The company said it had agreed the scheme with unions, which comes just days after it cautioned around 25,000 jobs could be in danger.
Chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: “Throughout this crisis we have tried to protect frontline jobs but this really is no longer sustainable, and we now have agreed a voluntary severance scheme with your union partners.
“While we cannot rule out further job reductions, we will continue to explore options to minimise the number of job losses.”
02:49
Pressure mounts to ease 2m social distancing rule
The government is facing increasing pressure to drop the 2m social distancing rule in England.
Tory backbenchers, including former cabinet ministers Sir Iain Duncan Smith and Damian Green, say it is essential for the economy. The government has said it is constantly reviewing its coronavirus lockdown guidance.
It employs prime minister Boris Johnson said single adults could possibly be able to stay at one other household from Saturday. No 10 said the plans were in place to help combat loneliness. It will not apply to those who are shielding, or other UK nations.
Updated