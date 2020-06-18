UK coronavirus live: government confirms its contact-tracing app will be ditched | Politics

Modelling of the trend over time also shows evidence that the number of people in England testing positive has decreased since the study began on 26 April, and suggests that the decline may have slowed in recent weeks.

Our latest estimates indicate that at any given time during the two weeks from 31 May to 13 June, an average of 33,000 people in England had the coronavirus

This equates to 0.06% of the population in England or around one in 1,700 individuals

This estimate is based on swab tests collected from 24,413 participants, of which 10 individuals tested positive for Covid-19.