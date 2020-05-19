UK coronavirus live: George Eustice takes daily briefing as death toll rises by 545 to 35,341 | Politics

The Duke of Cambridge has highlighted the pressure of the Covid-19 pandemic on the psychological well being of frontline staff taking care of others, urging them: “Take care of yourself too.”

In a video message, Prince William thanked these working within the emergency providers, hospitals or care houses, calling on them to search assist if their psychological wellbeing is struggling.

“When you spend all day taking care of others it is easy to forget that you need to take care of yourself too,” he stated. “But it’s OK to say when you’re not feeling OK. There is support available to you, if and when you need it.”

Our Frontline

(@OurFrontlineUK) We’re pleased with you. We’re right here to assist you. It is okay to ask for assist. The Duke of Cambridge sends a message of thanks and assist to frontline staff. If you want to speak, attain out at the moment at https://t.co/ZfgBwKXJVC #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek #OurFrontline @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/XK4XrzXsdD



The message is a part of the not too long ago launched Our Frontline initiative, supported by his Royal Foundation, which supplies one-to-one assist and on-line assets for a variety of staff whose psychological wellbeing could also be beneath stress.

In the video, posted on Our Frontline Twitter account, William stated: “I need to say an enormous thanks from myself and Catherine for all that you’re doing to hold everybody secure. You and your households are making enormous sacrifices, and we wish you to know that the entire nation is enormously pleased with you.



The challenges you’re going through, day in, day trip, are unprecedented. Even in regular circumstances, frontline work can take its toll not simply in your bodily well being, but additionally in your psychological wellbeing.”

The duke, who was a pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance and has spoken up to now concerning the psychological pressures that got here with the job, added: “From my time with the air ambulance, I know all too well how determined frontline workers are to put a brave face on and keep going.”

In a 2018 interview, William stated the expertise of attending traumatic emergencies involving youngsters and having his personal youngsters “tipped me over the edge”, however talking to his crew helped him address the “enormous sadness” he had witnessed.

The duke and duchess have pledged to make the psychological well being of frontline staff their “top priority” within the months forward. Mind, Samaritans, Shout – a textual content messaging helpline supporting folks in disaster – Hospice UK and the Royal Foundation launched Our Frontline just a few weeks in the past, with William and Kate’s charitable physique serving to to elevate consciousness.