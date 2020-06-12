UK coronavirus live: economy slumps as Boris Johnson faces calls for inquiry into health crisis | UK news



03:17

Matt Hancock is facing legal action from the daughter of a man who died from Covid-19 in a care home where the health secretary is accused of a “litany of failures” and misleading people with his claim to have “thrown a protective ring” around care homes.

Dr Cathy Gardner launched a high court claim on Friday after her father, Michael Gibson, a retired headteacher, died in an Oxfordshire care home in early April. He became infected after a patient who tested positive for the virus was discharged from hospital into the home.

The request for a judicial review alleges failings “have led to large numbers of unnecessary deaths and serious illnesses” and also have been “aggravated by the making of wholly disingenuous, misleading and – in some cases – plainly false statements suggesting that everything necessary has been done to protect care homes during the pandemic”.