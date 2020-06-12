UK coronavirus live: economy slumps as Boris Johnson faces calls for inquiry into health crisis | UK news

By
Jasyson
03:32

One third of men and women who tested positive for coronavirus and were utilized in the NHS Test and Trace app were not successfully contacted simply because they “simply didn’t feel like answering the phone,” health minister Edward Argar has said.

In the initial week of the app being being used, 8,117 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in England had their case transferred to the NHS system.

Of these, 5,407 (67%) were reached, while 2,710 (33%) did not provide information about their contacts or could not be reached.

Argar told BBC Breakfast : “Some people won’t necessarily have answered their phone, you and I know what it’s like if you have flu for example, and Covid-19 is a much much nastier disease than that, you sometimes simply don’t feel like answering the phone or responding to much at all.”











03:27

Edward Argar, a junior minister at the department of Health, will be pressed on BBC Radio 4 about when the track and trace app that has been trialled on the Isle of Wight will undoubtedly be ready.

He’s repeating that new ministerial mantra that the app is (altogether now) the “cherry on the cake.”

The track and trace system has got off to an excellent start, he insists, despite criticism directed at the federal government after it emerged a third of the who have tested positive for the coronavirus in England have not provided details of people they have been near to and may have infected.

The data came from the initial full week of the newest contact-tracing scheme has unveiled.

Updated











03:23

On an already difficult day for the federal government, the Financial Times has this piece this morning how ministers are braced for a wave of job cuts as big businesses prepare to launch redundancy consultations before they must start picking up a number of the cost of furloughed workers.

Ministers are reported to fear that many large companies may possibly rush out announcements on job cuts in the coming days and weeks.

One minister told the FT that many Tory MPs were being told by local employers that “redundancy notices are being prepared” — a message confirmed by business organisations.

Centrica and Johnson Matthey became the newest London-listed businesses to announce lay-offs while hundreds of manufacturing jobs will also be due to disappear at Nissan’s Sunderland factory and Bombardier’s Belfast plant.




 A file photo of workers on the production line at Nissan’s factory in Sunderland. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA










03:17

Robert Booth

Matt Hancock is facing legal action from the daughter of a man who died from Covid-19 in a care home where the health secretary is accused of a “litany of failures” and misleading people with his claim to have “thrown a protective ring” around care homes.

Dr Cathy Gardner launched a high court claim on Friday after her father, Michael Gibson, a retired headteacher, died in an Oxfordshire care home in early April. He became infected after a patient who tested positive for the virus was discharged from hospital into the home.

The request for a judicial review alleges failings “have led to large numbers of unnecessary deaths and serious illnesses” and also have been “aggravated by the making of wholly disingenuous, misleading and – in some cases – plainly false statements suggesting that everything necessary has been done to protect care homes during the pandemic”.




Michael Gibson, who died in an Oxfordshire care home in early April, and his daughter Dr Cathy Gardner at her wedding.

 Michael Gibson, who died in an Oxfordshire care home in early April, and his daughter Dr Cathy Gardner at her wedding. Photograph: Handout










03:16

Fall in GDP “unprecedented” – ONS official

The fall in GDP because of the coronavirus lockdown is “unprecedented”, the Office of National Statistics (ONS) has said

Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician at the ONS, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Well, 20% is really unprecedented.”

“Actually, if you take March and April together the fall was 25%. So in two months the economy shrank by a quarter.”

The political debate has become being found. Here’s Kevin Maguire of the Daily Mirror laying a striking graphic at the feet of the prime minister

Kevin Maguire
(@Kevin_Maguire)

Lost lives and livelihoods: One-fifth(20.4%) of the British economy going off a cliff in April’s lockdown and Britain still putting up with Europe’s highest death toll are a damning double-whammy for incompetent Boris Johnson pic.twitter.com/VElyWRbpgi


June 12, 2020

Edward Argar, Minister of State for Health at the Department of Health and Social Care, has meanwhile claimed on BBC Breakfast that the economy is “in roughly the same place” as other Western European economies.











03:16

Larry Elliott

It’s been no secret that the UK growth figures for April will be a horror show. With the economy entirely lockdown as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic it was inevitable that activity would have a hit of historic proportions.

All that was at issue was whether the news from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) could be bad, really bad, calamitous or so remote the scale that even the most hardcore pessimist hadn’t envisaged it. In the finish, it was merely calamitous.

It goes without saying the 20.4% contraction of the economy was the worst on record. The decline was 3 x as big as the contraction in March and 10 times as big as such a thing seen before Covid-19. The economy was 25% smaller in April than in February.

Almost 2 full decades of growth has been wiped out in two months.




A deserted Camden High Street, in north London, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

 A deserted Camden High Street, in north London, as the UK continues in lockdown to simply help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA










03:15

Ben Quinn

Good morning and welcome to the Guardian’s liveblog coverage of coronavirus developments in the UK, where in actuality the country has been researching what a full month’s lockdown does to its economy.

Richard Partington has that story here on a day when prime minister Boris Johnson is likely to come under sustained pressure from his MPs to take further steps to open up the economy, amid calls for caution from other quarters.

A range of other indicators will also be out whilst the ongoing effects of the public health crisis remain felt.

On that front, solicitors representing 450 bereaved people whose family relations have died due to Covid-19 have called on Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock to keep an immediate public inquiry into the government’s handling of the crisis to help prevent many more deaths.

This is Ben Quinn in London. You can reach me on Twitter at @BenQuinn75



