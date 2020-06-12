UK coronavirus live: economy slumps as Boris Johnson faces calls for inquiry into health crisis | UK news

03:32
Matt Hancock is facing legal action from the daughter of a man who died from Covid-19 in a care home where the health secretary is accused of a “litany of failures” and misleading people with his claim to have “thrown a protective ring” around care homes.
Dr Cathy Gardner launched a high court claim on Friday after her father, Michael Gibson, a retired headteacher, died in an Oxfordshire care home in early April. He became infected after a patient who tested positive for the virus was discharged from hospital into the home.
The request for a judicial review alleges failings “have led to large numbers of unnecessary deaths and serious illnesses” and also have been “aggravated by the making of wholly disingenuous, misleading and – in some cases – plainly false statements suggesting that everything necessary has been done to protect care homes during the pandemic”.
Fall in GDP “unprecedented” – ONS official
It’s been no secret that the UK growth figures for April will be a horror show. With the economy entirely lockdown as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic it was inevitable that activity would have a hit of historic proportions.
All that was at issue was whether the news from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) could be bad, really bad, calamitous or so remote the scale that even the most hardcore pessimist hadn’t envisaged it. In the finish, it was merely calamitous.
It goes without saying the 20.4% contraction of the economy was the worst on record. The decline was 3 x as big as the contraction in March and 10 times as big as such a thing seen before Covid-19. The economy was 25% smaller in April than in February.
Almost 2 full decades of growth has been wiped out in two months.
Good morning and welcome to the Guardian’s liveblog coverage of coronavirus developments in the UK, where in actuality the country has been researching what a full month’s lockdown does to its economy.
Richard Partington has that story here on a day when prime minister Boris Johnson is likely to come under sustained pressure from his MPs to take further steps to open up the economy, amid calls for caution from other quarters.
A range of other indicators will also be out whilst the ongoing effects of the public health crisis remain felt.
On that front, solicitors representing 450 bereaved people whose family relations have died due to Covid-19 have called on Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock to keep an immediate public inquiry into the government’s handling of the crisis to help prevent many more deaths.
