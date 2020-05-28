UK coronavirus live: Durham police fined two people for travelling from London | World news

A London council has welcomed dropping a case within the courtroom of enchantment as a result of it says the ruling will assist shield susceptible renters throughout the pandemic.

Thousands of renters have been granted a reprieve from eviction throughout the pandemic following the courtroom ruling on Wednesday (27 May).

The housing minister, Robert Jenrick, introduced in March that personal tenants wouldn’t be evicted for at the least three months throughout the pandemic. However, it was unclear whether or not those that have been topic to eviction proceedings not but concluded, earlier than the outbreak, could be lined by the eviction ban.

Three courtroom of enchantment judges mentioned they too have been protected.

Tenant Kevin Okoro introduced the case in opposition to Hackney council in east London after they commenced eviction proceedings in opposition to him for hire arrears on 20 December final 12 months. He was within the means of interesting when the pandemic struck.

Okoro’s legal professionals argued that as a way to stop the courts from being overwhelmed and to guard public well being throughout the pandemic, the numerous people within the means of interesting in opposition to eviction notices must be included within the safety for renters introduced by Jenrick.

The judges agreed and mentioned that whereas the bar on evictions till at the least 25 June continues throughout the pandemic, these within the means of interesting in opposition to eviction also needs to be protected from dropping their properties and there must be a freeze on eviction enchantment proceedings for the time being.

They mentioned that many concerned in these appeals have been “vulnerable and unrepresented”.

In a separate growth, Hackney council has written to Jenrick calling for the ban on evictions that he introduced in March to be prolonged past June to keep away from a surge in homelessness after the ban is lifted.

A Hackney council spokesperson mentioned: “We welcome today’s ruling – Hackney has been clear that no evictions are to take place during the coronavirus lockdown and the safety of our residents is paramount. This case predates the coronavirus crisis, and while we had no intention of proceeding with the eviction in the current circumstances, we welcome the clarity it provides for similar cases and residents similarly concerned about having somewhere safe to stay at this time.”

Tim Baldwin, a housing regulation barrister at Garden Court Chambers, represented the tenant who introduced the authorized problem. He mentioned: “This ruling will protect thousands more vulnerable tenants from eviction until 25 June 2020.”