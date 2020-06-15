UK coronavirus live: Dominic Raab holds daily briefing as UK official death toll rises by 38

Foreign secretary holds press conference; Priti Patel condemns ‘far-right thugs’ at London march at week-end; health minister says 2-metre rule review to be completed soon

5.14pm BST

Q: [From the BBC’s Mark Easton] Instead of announcing a brand new disparities review, why doesn’t the government publish the material from the Public Health England review that was suppressed?

Raab says he doesn’t accept this really is just another review. He says the us government is making progress on the recommendations from past reviews.

5.12pm BST

Q: What will the government do to simply help key workers with childcare over the summer? The normal options – summer camps, grandparents and holidays abroad – aren’t available?

Raab says that is clearly a good question. But that he says the us government will fund summer activities.

