UK coronavirus live: Dominic Cummings to give public statement later today | World news

Boris Johnson is dealing with a revolt from scores of his personal backbenchers as they line up to condemn the prime minister and his chief adviser, Dominic Cummings.

At least 15 Conservative backbenchers have known as for Cummings to go, whereas a number of others have spoken out towards his actions.

Quite a lot of MPs, together with the newly elected Elliot Colburn, Paul Holmes and Jonathan Gullis, have used the used the identical wording of their responses, saying they’ve “conveyed the strength of local feeling to relevant colleagues” after being contacted by constituents.

Alex Selby-Boothroyd

(@AlexSelbyB) Today's magic phrases are "rest assured I've conveyed the strength of local feeling to relevant colleagues"



Conservative former minister Paul Maynard mentioned he shared individuals’s “dismay” on the PM’s response, and was one in every of many MPs who insisted Mr Cummings ought to stop or be sacked.



It is a traditional case of ‘do as I say, not as I do’ – and it isn’t as if he was unfamiliar with steerage he himself helped draw up. It appears to me to be completely indefensible and his place wholly untenable.

Veteran Conservative Sir Roger Gale informed the PA news company: “I’m very disappointed, I think it was an opportunity to put this to bed and I fear that now the story is simply going to run and run.”

Somerton and Frome MP, David Warburton, mentioned Cummings was “damaging the Government and the country that he’s supposed to be serving”.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast on Monday morning, he mentioned his personal father had died alone on account of the coronavirus lockdown.



People have made sacrifices, this can be a troublesome time, this can be a time of nationwide disaster. In these sacrifices there actually hasn’t been the selection to use intuition. Instinct hasn’t actually been a part of it. We’ve been tasked with following laws laid down by the Government.

Tory grandee Lord Heseltine mentioned it was “very difficult to believe there isn’t a substance” within the allegations about Mr Cummings’ actions.

“I think these unanswered questions are now on the agenda,” he informed the BBC, “and I don’t think that this anxiety about the government’s position will end until we know the whole story.”

Former minister Steve Baker mentioned if Cummings doesn’t resign “we’ll just keep burning through Boris’s political capital at a rate we can ill afford in the midst of this crisis”.

Other critics embody Peter Aldous, Peter Bone, Damian Collins, Caroline Nokes, Julian Sturdy, Robert Syms, Craig Whittaker, James Gray and Martin Vickers.