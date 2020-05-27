UK coronavirus live: Boris Johnson tells MPs inquiry into Cummings would be waste of officials’ time | World news



The UK is unlikely to get a fishing deal that can unlock the most recent Brexit deadlock by the deadline of 30 June, Boris Johnson’s chief negotiator has mentioned.

Despite reviews that the EU was prepared to make concessions as a way to clear the best way for the broader free commerce settlement, David Frost mentioned he was not hopeful.

“I’m beginning to think we might not make it by 30 June,” he instructed the House of Commons Future Relationship with the EU.

He mentioned the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier had dropped hints that the EU’s place could not be “completely realistic position” however the UK couldn’t settle for the established order, nor did it assist the EU’s insistence {that a} full commerce deal was contingent on fishing agreements.

The row centres on continued entry to British waters with the EU arguing that whereas the UK takes again management of the seas it depends on the one market to promote its catch.