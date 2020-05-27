UK coronavirus live: Boris Johnson tells MPs inquiry into Cummings would be waste of officials’ time | World news

11:19

We want to maneuver on, says Johnson

It’s unprecedented for an adviser to have their very own press convention, how was the cupboard consulted earlier than agreeing to this, Jenkin asks.

Johnson mentioned he thought it would be good for folks to know what passed off.

It’s been a really irritating episode, the prime minister provides.

We want to maneuver on and get onto how we cope with coronavirus, he provides.











11:16

Jenkin asks what recommendation he has sought from the cupboard secretary on compliance with the code and the matter of integrity within the code.

Johnson says he has no cause to consider there’s any descent from what was mentioned a couple of days in the past.

Jenkin then asks if the cupboard secretary has had the chance to ask Cummings questions himself.

Johnson says he received’t go into the discussions which have occurred.











11:14

Inquiry into Cummings’ actions ‘not a great use of official time’ says Johnson

The committee is “extremely concerned” about his senior adviser, Jenkin says.

Polls counsel the overwhelming majority of the general public consider he did break the lockdown guidelines, how a lot do you suppose this undermines the authority of the federal government at a time when public confidence within the authorities is so necessary?

Johnson says he’s deeply sorry for the nervousness and harm folks have been by means of on this interval.

He says there was loads of “autobiography” on this and he doesn’t suggest so as to add to this.

Jenkin asks why the cupboard secretary hasn’t been invited to conduct an impartial inquiry as a way to give impartial recommendation on this.

Johnson says it’s an affordable query however there was prolonged dialogue on this and he isn’t sure that an inquiry into this proper now’s an excellent use of official time.











11:07

The final time a chief minister appeared earlier than the committee was 12 months in the past, Sir Bernard Jenkin, the committee chairman, mentioned.

Can you, prime minister, decide to attending commonly this and once more earlier than summer season recess?

Boris Johnson asks if he can get again to him on that as “there is a lot on at the moment” and his time is scarce.

Updated











10:59

Boris Johnson probed by senior MPs over Cummings row and pandemic response

The prime minister is in for a grilling from senior MPs on the highly effective liaison committee, resulting from start shortly.

Updated











10:53

BAME nurses much less protected as PPE shortages persist, based on RCN ballot

Black, Asian or minority ethnic (BAME) nurses usually tend to have issues accessing protecting gear, based on a brand new ballot.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) recognized a “stark and deeply worrying” distinction over PPE provision for workers from completely different backgrounds. The union mentioned it’s “unacceptable” that BAME nurses “are less protected than other nursing staff”.

Data has emerged suggesting that individuals from BAME backgrounds are being disproportionately adversely affected by Covid-19, and a big proportion of NHS employees who’ve died after being identified with Covid-19 have BAME heritage.

The RCN performed a ballot on greater than 5,000 nurses in regards to the provision of PPE, together with greater than 700 from BAME backgrounds.

The union mentioned that though there have been some enhancements from April, “there are still shortages of essential PPE in all settings, and health and care staff are still reliant on PPE items being donated or home-made in some cases”.

Its report states that it’s “unacceptable for health and care staff to be exposed to avoidable risk to their own safety”.

“Our findings also highlighted a stark and deeply worrying contrast in the experience and safety of BAME respondents,” the report provides.

The findings embody:

  • 29% of white British nurses who responded to the ballot felt stress to look after confirmed or attainable Covid-19 sufferers with out sufficient PPE. This rose to 56% for BAME nurses.
  • Less than half (43%) of BAME nurses mentioned they’d sufficient eye safety in contrast with 66% of white British nurses.
  • 37% of BAME nurses who took half within the survey mentioned they didn’t have sufficient fluid-repellent robes to make use of throughout their shift, with solely 19% white British workers reporting the identical issues.
  • More than half of BAME respondents (53%) additionally mentioned they’d been requested to re-use single-use PPE in a “high risk environment”, in contrast with 42% of white British respondents to the survey, which was performed between 7-11 May.

RCN chief government and normal secretary Dame Donna Kinnair mentioned:


It is solely unacceptable that we’re in a scenario the place BAME nursing workers are much less protected than different nursing workers.

These outcomes reinforce our name for BAME nursing workers to have particular danger assessments to replicate the dangers they face because of this of Covid-19.

All of our nursing workers should have the safety they want, and motion should be taken urgently to make sure they’re all stored protected. We look ahead to getting extra solutions from Public Health England’s investigation into the disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on BAME teams.

Updated











10:35

The UK is unlikely to get a fishing deal that can unlock the most recent Brexit deadlock by the deadline of 30 June, Boris Johnson’s chief negotiator has mentioned.

Despite reviews that the EU was prepared to make concessions as a way to clear the best way for the broader free commerce settlement, David Frost mentioned he was not hopeful.

“I’m beginning to think we might not make it by 30 June,” he instructed the House of Commons Future Relationship with the EU.

He mentioned the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier had dropped hints that the EU’s place could not be “completely realistic position” however the UK couldn’t settle for the established order, nor did it assist the EU’s insistence {that a} full commerce deal was contingent on fishing agreements.

The row centres on continued entry to British waters with the EU arguing that whereas the UK takes again management of the seas it depends on the one market to promote its catch.











10:29

More than 770,000 folks have signed a petition calling for Dominic Cummings to be sacked.

The change.org petition was arrange on Saturday and has racked up 1000’s of signatures over the previous few days. All the whereas a rising quantity of Tory MPs proceed to affix requires the prime minister’s key aide to both resign or be dismissed.











10:23

Rebecca Smithers

Fast meals big McDonald’s is quickly increasing its retailer openings throughout the UK and Ireland and expects to have greater than 1,000 eating places reopened for drive-through or supply by subsequent Thursday (4 June).

Last week, it reopened 33 drive-through websites in London and the south-east however in some areas determined to shut some lanes the place demand “impacted local communities or the safety of our people or customers” resulting from prolonged queues.

The firm mentioned in the present day each drive-through within the UK and Ireland will be reopened between Tuesday and Thursday of subsequent week.

The actual places will be introduced on the morning they open their doorways, it mentioned, to assist handle buyer demand, whereas it’s working with native authorities and the police over openings.

Updated











10:07

Further proof that the Dominic Cummings has ruffled feathers in all places. Here is an exceptionally sassy Dublin airport, profitable the web.

Dublin Airport
(@DublinAirport)

Apparently, the pilot is testing his eyesight simply to ensure he’ll be okay for a transatlantic flight in a day or two. Sorry, that’s clearly not the case. It’s amassing data for a mapping software program firm. https://t.co/pPJ3sz9G6l


May 27, 2020

Updated











09:49

Durham county council has suggested faculties that 15 June “is a more realistic date for the phased reopening to begin”.

In an announcement, councillor Olwyn Gunn, cupboard member for youngsters and younger folks’s providers, mentioned the precedence was workers and pupil security, including:


We have at no level said faculties ought to return on 1 June.

And within the gentle of the brand new scientific recommendation, excessive an infection charges and the unacceptable delays in implementing contact tracing, we consider 15 June is a extra lifelike timeline for all faculties to work in the direction of, topic to authorities scientific recommendation and particular person faculty danger assessments.

Ultimately it stays a choice for faculties to open once they really feel it’s protected to take action and I would like to put on file our honest due to all headteachers and workers for the super work they’re doing to this finish.

It comes after Downing Street reiterated that, forward of the official authorized overview of the lockdown on Thursday, the federal government stays “hopeful” that faculties may start reopening on 1 June (see 1.07pm.).



