UK coronavirus live: Boris Johnson ditches 2-metre rule for ‘1-metre-plus’ in England | Politics



08:03

At her each day briefing, Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon was adamant that “any changes announced today for other parts of the UK [to the 2 metre distancing rule] will not apply here”.

She mentioned she was conscious of continued calls to cut back the distancing rule – the Scottish Tourism Alliance has simply launched a survey of companies in the sector which finds the bulk suppose it will likely be economically unsustainable for them to keep up the two metre rule.

Sturgeon added that she had commissioned extra work from the Scottish authorities’s personal scientific advisory group – which will likely be out there by 2 July – trying on the circumstances and settings in which the larger threat of decreasing the two metre distance can be acceptable. She emphasised that the danger can be larger, growing the possibility of transmission between 2 and 10 instances.