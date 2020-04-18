UK coronavirus hospital death toll reaches 15,464

A complete of 15,464 individuals have now died in hospital after testing optimistic for coronavirus within the UK.

The newest Department of Health and Social Care figures present one other 888 extra individuals had died as of 5pm on Friday in comparison with the day gone by.

So far, 357,023 individuals have been examined for Covid-19, together with 114,217 individuals who have examined optimistic.





The figures don’t embody the variety of infections in care houses, which Number 10 mentioned stood at 2,987 as of Tuesday.

The new figures come as a leaked electronic mail revealed that some hospitals treating sufferers will run out of protecting robes this weekend.

