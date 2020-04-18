UK coronavirus hospital death toll reaches 15,464

A complete of 15,464 individuals have now died in hospital after testing optimistic for coronavirus within the UK.
The newest Department of Health and Social Care figures present one other 888 extra individuals had died as of 5pm on Friday in comparison with the day gone by.
So far, 357,023 individuals have been examined for Covid-19, together with 114,217 individuals who have examined optimistic.
The figures don’t embody the variety of infections in care houses, which Number 10 mentioned stood at 2,987 as of Tuesday.
The new figures come as a leaked electronic mail revealed that some hospitals treating sufferers will run out of protecting robes this weekend.
Matt Hancock, the well being secretary, has admitted he can not assure hospitals may have sufficient PPE to get via the following few days – after the issue was raised by army logistics officers serving to to coordinate the cpintry’s response to the pandemic.
In a significant shift, medical doctors and nurses had been requested to deal with sufferers with out full size waterproof robes if mandatory, and even use plastic aprons as a substitute.
But Sarah Gorton, head of well being on the union Unison, mentioned medical workers can be inside their rights to refuse to work with out the proper PPE.
She mentioned: “Health managers must be truly honest with their staff. If gowns run out, staff in high risk areas may well decide that it’s no longer safe for them to work”.