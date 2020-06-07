UK coronavirus deaths rise by just 77 — lowest daily toll since lockdown began

The UK loss of life toll from coronavirus has risen by 77 to 40,542 – the lowest daily improve since lockdown began on 23 March.

It can also be the primary time the variety of recorded deaths has fallen under 100 over the identical interval, in keeping with authorities statistics.

However reporting of deaths is repeatedly decrease on weekends and the statistics don’t embrace all deaths involving Covid-19 throughout the UK, which is assumed to have handed 50,000.





The newest figures had been launched as well being secretary Matt Hancock clashed with a number one scientist who stated that the timing of the lockdown “cost lives” and that “relaxing” now would danger a second peak.

Mr Hancock denied the federal government had been gradual to herald the restrictions, insisting: “We took the right decisions at the right time.”

On Sunday each Scotland and Northern Ireland reported no new deaths. It was the primary time the Scottish loss of life toll has remained unchanged since its lockdown began.

A complete of two,415 sufferers have died in Scotland and 537 have died in Northern Ireland.

Wales reported 5 extra deaths, bringing its complete to 1,398.

Across the UK an extra 1,326 folks examined optimistic for coronavirus, after 142,123 exams had been carried out on Saturday, in keeping with the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).





As of 9am on Sunday there had been 5,581,073 exams general, with a complete of 286,194 folks testing optimistic.

The DHSC didn’t present a determine for the variety of folks examined during the last 24 hour interval. It claims the measure has been paused to “ensure consistent reporting” throughout all strategies of testing.