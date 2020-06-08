UK coronavirus deaths rise by 55 – lowest daily toll since lockdown began

The UK has announced a further 55 deaths from coronavirus – the lowest daily total since lockdown measures were introduced in March.

It takes the pandemic’s overall toll in Britain to 40,597, by 5pm on Sunday.

There is usually a lag in the reporting of deaths over a weekend, however, and the federal government figures usually do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 over the UK. The true total is considered to have passed 50,000.

In a statement, the Department of Health said that over all, 287,399 people have now tested positive for the illness.





In Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has claimed coronavirus is “in retreat” after no new deaths were reported there for the 2nd day in a row.





Lockdown measures are increasingly being eased over the UK, though at different paces in difference countries.

However, a new policy of quarantine for travellers arriving in Britain arrived to force on Monday since the government sought to avert a second wave of infection.