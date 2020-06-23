UK coronavirus death toll rises by 171 to 42,927

The determine for the variety of individuals examined has been “temporarily paused to ensure consistent reporting”.
The UK death toll from coronavirus has risen by 171 prior to now 24 hours, the federal government mentioned on Tuesday.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) mentioned 42,927 individuals had died in hospitals, care houses and the broader group after testing constructive for coronavirus within the UK as of 5pm on Monday.
The new toll consists of 109 further deaths that occurred in April, May and June and have been added to the whole “due to improvements in how the Covid-19 death data is processed in England”.
