Johnson’s Chief Medical Officer, Chris Whitty, stated that England has “probably reached the limits” of how open it can be, provided the variety of coronavirus cases in the nation.

However, this is not how the federal government sees it. According to many UK federal government sources who were not allowed to discuss policy yet to be revealed, here’s where Downing Street is presently:

One federal government minister informed CNN: “There is huge harm caused by lockdown itself and that needs to be set against the obvious huge harm caused by the virus. When you set one against the other and realize how low transmissions are among schoolchildren — how do you justifiably come down on the side of economic catastrophe over schools?” Public health professionals have actually prompted federal governments to reward declares that transmission is low in schools with care, as it differs in between age. Second, contrary to the concept that there is a straight option to be made, it’s not a “zero-sum game,” one federal government advisor informed CNN. “It’s not the case of if pubs and bars are open X will happen and if you open schools Y will happen. If everyone is compliant with the rules of social distancing, cleaning their hands, you can basically have both at once.” Third, the 2 things are not unassociated. “Schools are going back regardless, mostly because parents need to get back to work. Everything has a knock-on effect,” stated a senior civil servant. Fourth, this illness is here and, in spite of positive indications, there is still no …

