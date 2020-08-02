UK considering a coin to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters A statue of Mahatma Gandhi is silhouetted throughout partial solar eclipse in Chennai



By Kanishka Singh

(Reuters) – Britain is considering minting a coin to commemorate India’s self-reliance hero Mahatma Gandhi, amidst growing interest in acknowledging the contributions of individuals from the Black, Asian and other minority ethnic neighborhoods.

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak asked the Royal Mint Advisory Committee (RMAC) in a letter to pursue acknowledgment of people from those neighborhoods, the UK Treasury stated in an emailed declaration late on Saturday.

“RMAC is currently considering a coin to commemorate Gandhi”, the Treasury stated.

Gandhi, who was born in 1869, promoted for non-violence throughout his life and played a essential function in India’s battle for self-reliance. His birthday,Oct 2, is observed as the International Day of Non-Violence [nL3N26M2OE]

Often referred to as India’s “father of the nation”, he was assassinated by a Hindu radical onJan 30, 1948, simply a couple of months after he led India to liberty from British guideline.

As part of a international reassessment of history, manifest destiny and bigotry set off by the death in May of a Black guy, George Floyd, in the United States after a Minneapolis policeman …