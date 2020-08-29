UK condemned for ‘divisive’ ‘xenophobic’ anti-migrant video – Middle East Monitor

The UK Home Office has actually come under sharp criticism over the release of a video assaulting attorneys representing migrants. The brief clip, published on the Home Office Twitter account on Wednesday, has actually given that been removed following condemnation from legal bodies, political leaders and academics, in the middle of the continuous row over the British federal government’s policy towards migrants.

The “divisive” video, knocked for its disparaging characterisation of British attorneys, included an animated picture of aircrafts deporting migrants from the UK with the caption: “We are working to remove migrants with no right to remain in the UK, but currently return regulations are rigid and open to abuse… allowing activist lawyers to delay and disrupt returns.” Despite being removed the clip has actually been seen 1.5 million times.

The video set off extensive condemnation. Labour MP Kate Osamor is reported by Sky News stating that it was “dishing out racism, xenophobia and persecution” while Joanna Cherry QC, an SNP MP, called it a “disgraceful” piece of “propaganda” versus the justice system.

Nazir Afal, a previous chief district attorney, included that it was “scandalous” as “activist lawyers ensure humans have rights” which “our laws are followed”.

