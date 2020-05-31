UK ‘concerned’ over alleged Russian jets in Libya – Middle East Monitor

The UK on Saturday expressed concern over the current switch of Russian plane from Syria to Libya, Anadolu studies.

“We are concerned by recent US reports of Russian fighter jets being deployed from Syria into Libya, and growing evidence of Russian involvement in Libya in support of General Haftar’s forces. This external interference exacerbates the conflict and undermines the UN-led peace process,” the nation’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office mentioned in a press release.

The assertion additionally known as on all Libyan events in the battle to “engage urgently” in UN-led cease-fire efforts and a return to political dialogue.

Alleged Russian jets in Libya

Libya’s Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha had mentioned final week that no less than six Mig-29 and two Su-24 jets beforehand stationed at Russia’s Khmeimim Air Base in Syria landed in areas managed by japanese Libya-based renegade army commander Khalifa Haftar.

Russia has since denied this, with its Defense Committee official Andrey Krasov saying Bashagha’s data didn’t mirror the reality.

“This is just another American scaremongering. An example of spreading false information, just like the previous American administrations,” Krasov added.

US Africa Command (AFRICOM) had shared satellite tv for pc photos of the Russian jets being despatched to Libya, claiming that after being painted in Russia’s Khmeimim Air Base in Syria, they had been despatched to the war-torn North African nation together with different Russian planes.

Libya’s internationally acknowledged authorities, also referred to as the Government of National Accord, has been beneath assault by Haftar’s forces since April 2019, with greater than 1,000 killed in the violence.In March, the Libyan authorities launched Operation Peace Storm to counter assaults on the capital, and lately regained strategic areas, together with the Al-Watiya airbase, in a significant blow to Haftar’s forces.Libya has been torn by civil warfare because the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Libya’s new authorities was based in 2015 beneath a UN-led settlement, however efforts for a long-term political settlement failed as a result of army offensive by Haftar’s forces.