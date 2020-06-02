UK, Canada oppose Russia’s return to G7 after Trump summit invite – Panorama

The UK and Canada have opposed Russia’s return to the G7, deepening a rift over US President Donald Trump’s want for the nation to rejoin, BBC News reviews.

Mr Trump mentioned on Saturday he would postpone the G7 summit scheduled to happen this month till September.

The president mentioned the G7’s “outdated group of countries” needs to be expanded to embody others, together with Russia.

On Sunday, Mr Trump instructed Russian President Vladimir Putin of his plan to invite him to the summit.

“Russia was excluded from the G7 after it invaded Crimea a number of years ago, and its continued disrespect and flaunting of international rules and norms is why it remains outside of the G7, and it will continue to remain out,” Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau mentioned at a information convention.

Earlier, a spokesman for the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson mentioned he would veto any proposal to permit Russia to rejoin the group.

Unless Russia ceases its “aggressive and destabilising activity”, the UK wouldn’t help the nation’s readmission to the group, Mr Johnson’s spokesman mentioned.

“Russia was removed from the G7 group of nations following its [2014] annexation of Crimea and we are yet to see evidence of changed behaviour which would justify its readmittance,” the spokesman instructed reporters.

Neither the UK or Canadian place guidelines out Mr Putin’s attendance of the summit within the US.