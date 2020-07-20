UK calls for end to Armenian-Azerbaijani border tensions – Armenian News

The United Kingdom’s Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) has shared its deep concern by the recent ceasefire violations on the international border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In a statement on Tuesday, the FCO spokesperson also expressed regret over the reported casualties, calling for an immediate action to end the hostilities.

“We call on both sides to respect the ceasefire and engage in dialogue to de-escalate the situation and avoid further casualties.

“We urge both sides to show restraint and refrain from rhetoric that may increase tensions further.

“We reiterate our support for the negotiation process facilitated by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group aimed at securing a peaceful settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“The continued violence threatens regional stability and prosperity, and highlights the urgent need for formal negotiations to resume,” reads the appeal,