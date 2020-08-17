UK bribed officials ahead of 1953 Iran coup – Middle East Monitor

The UK hired representatives and bribed members of the Iranian parliament in an effort to motivate them to participate in the 1953 coup which toppled the chosen prime minister and brought back the shah, an unaired interview with an ex-British spy has actually exposed.

The transcript of the unaired interview with previous British spy Norman Darbyshire, who was MI6’s chief of the Persian department, laid bare the lengths the UK went to in order to keep hold of the oil fields and ruin Soviet impact on Iran, after previous Iranian prime minister Mohammad Mossadegh tried to nationalise Iran’s oil fields.

“The plan would have involved seizure of key points in the city by what units we thought were loyal to the shah … seizure of the radio station etc … the classical plan,” remembered Norman Darbyshire, the head of MI6’s Persia station in Cyprus at the time of the coup.

It was likewise exposed that Shah Reza Pahlavi’s sibling had actually been hired in an effort to include pressure on him to back the coup.

Darbyshire stated that the minute Mossadegh took workplace, the British had actually chosen he needed to go, regardless of whether he …