UK bank holiday travellers warned to avoid taking the train | UK news

Network Rail has urged potential passengers who don’t want to journey to work or for emergencies to avoid taking trains throughout the bank holiday.

The already drastically diminished nationwide train service is present process a serious overhaul over the lengthy weekend with 490 upgrading tasks taking place, it stated.

Line closures and disruptions embody upkeep work on switches and rail crossings between London Victoria and Herne Hill/Peckham Rye. As a end result, no Southern or Thameslink trains will likely be working into Victoria over the bank holiday weekend, Network Rail stated.

Meanwhile, the firm stated providers between Manchester airport and Liverpool Lime Street to Preston will likely be affected due to renewal work of the rail monitor close to Carlisle.

Other routes affected by this weekend’s nationwide rail improve tasks embody Leeds to Wakefield, the place there’ll no direct service on Sunday or Monday.

Andrew Haines, the Network Rail chief govt, urged travellers to plan their bank holiday journeys forward.

“While Britain tackles the coronavirus and social distancing is in place, the railway can carry a fraction of the standard variety of passengers. So, to be certain that there may be area for vital employees, please avoid travelling by train until completely vital.

“This bank holiday, to make sure our railway is at its very best when we emerge from this pandemic, we are continuing to work and invest in the rail network to make it more reliable for passengers. That means some journeys may be different, so if you have to travel please check your journey before leaving home,” he stated.

The head of tourism on Brighton and Hove council has additionally urged these dwelling past the seaside resort to avoid the metropolis on bank holiday Monday.

Councillor Carmen Appich stated stewards could be used to direct individuals to much less busy elements of the seafront if the space turns into too busy on Monday.

The metropolis council additionally identified that its seasonal lifeguard service won’t be working on Monday.

Covid-19 social distancing restrictions interrupted the council’s standard recruitment drive for lifeguards and because of this will begin later in the summer time. The lifeguards usually patrol Brighton and Hove’s seashores from the finish of May till the finish of the faculty holidays in September.

Brighton will likely be one among the hottest locations throughout the UK on the bank holiday with temperatures anticipated to attain greater than 20C on the south coast.

Most of the nation ought to get pleasure from a tremendous day with spells of heat sunshine in accordance to the BBC Weather Centre. However, in north-west Scotland there will likely be south-westerly winds bringing in cloud and rain later in the day.

The probabilities of a heavier quantity of cross-border visitors bank holiday from Northern Ireland into the Irish Republic, in the meantime, could have elevated after the partial easing of restrictions on pubs in the south.

According to studies in Dublin, pubs in the Republic can now ship drinks and promote takeaway alcohol at their premises.

The partial easing of the clampdown on Irish bars happened after the Garda Síochána took authorized recommendation on what pubs can and can’t promote throughout the lockdown.

As lengthy as drinks together with poured pints are paid for on licensed premises they are often delivered to prospects. However, takeaways from the bars can solely be permitted if they’re consumed greater than 100 metres away from the pub and never drunk in any public place.

Some bars in border areas have been working takeaway providers, akin to O’Flahery’s pub in Buncrana, which is a brief drive from Derry in Northern Ireland.

Until final week, O’Flaherty’s was working a “Guinness Express” with poured pints of stout being delivered wrapped in cling movie. Gardai visited the bar final week however its proprietor claimed the police places of work have been unable to inform him which legislation he had damaged by delivering pints.

The new authorized recommendation to the Garda Síochána means O’Flaherty’s and all different southern Irish pubs can ship drink together with pulled pints if they’re paid for prematurely at the bar.