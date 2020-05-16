UK backtracks on French quarantine agreement

The UK authorities has denied that France will probably be exempted from its deliberate 14-day quarantine measures.

Last weekend the Prime Minister introduced that anybody arriving within the UK by air, prepare or ferry must isolate for 2 weeks – together with returning British nationals.

But a joint assertion from the British and French governments hinted that no quarantine measures could be enforced between the 2 nations, prompting recent hopes {that a} vacation in France might be on the playing cards this summer season.

“No quarantine measures would apply to travellers coming from France at this stage; any measures on either side would be taken in a concerted and reciprocal manner,” stated the assertion, printed on the federal government’s web site on May 10.

“A working group between the two governments will be set up to ensure this consultation throughout the coming weeks.”

However, final week the EU spoke out to warn member states, plus the UK which continues to be topic to EU freedom of motion guidelines, to not single out one nation when reopening their borders. It was urged {that a} UK-France border agreement may spark a authorized problem.

Meanwhile, members of the journey business informed Telegraph Travel that they believed the 14-day quarantine could be unworkable. In a ballot of business leaders, two thirds described it as “unenforceable”.

Today, a spokesperson for the prime minister stated that there could be no French exemption, and stated the unique assertion regarded cooperation to handle the border between the 2 nations – not a journey agreement.

It appears now that these exempted from a 14-day isolation interval after arriving the UK embody folks working on coronavirus analysis and freight drivers, with a view to enable the circulate of products to the continent to proceed.

