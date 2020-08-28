UK backs COVID-19 immunity studies with 8.4 million pounds – Armenian News

Britain said on Friday it will back three nationwide COVID-19 studies with 8.4 million pounds ($11 million) to fund research into understanding human immune responses to the pandemic coronavirus, Reuters reports.

The funds, from UK Research and Innovation and the National Institute for Health Research, will help scientists develop better immunity tests, study the body’s immune response to SARS-CoV-2 and understand why some people suffer life-threatening COVID-19 while others have mild or asymptomatic infections.

“Together, it is hoped these studies will improve the treatment of patients and inform the development of vaccines and therapies,” the funding bodies said in a joint statement.

“Importantly, these studies will determine when and how immunity persists or whether people can become re-infected (with COVID-19).”