UK asylum applications fall sharply during lockdown | UK news

The variety of applications for asylum within the UK has plunged during the Covid-19 pandemicas restrictions within the UK and the remainder of the world have disrupted journey.

In the primary 4 weeks of the UK lockdown, 800 applications had been lodged, a fall of 69% from the two,500 made within the previous 4 weeks.

The variety of applications granted or rejected additionally fell as interviews with candidates and most decision-making was stopped. There had been 300 preliminary selections made within the first 4 weeks of the lockdown, round a sixth of the quantity earlier than the emergency measures.

In addition, no refugees have been resettled within the UK since 12 March, in accordance with the one-off Home Office report on the influence of the pandemic on immigration.

Arrivals at airports have fallen by 99% in contrast with a yr in the past, arrivals by sea are 97% decrease and worldwide rail arrivals are down by 98%.

There have been experiences of undocumented migrants arriving in small boats throughout the Channel. Figures offered to MPs present 463 people had been intercepted whereas making an attempt the crossing in January, February and March. The majority had been Iranian. Figures for April are but to be launched.

The Home Office report mentioned: “Asylum applications, and preliminary selections have each fallen sharply because the begin of the Covid-19 pandemic and the start of restrictions within the UK.

“The UK has continued to accept asylum applications throughout the pandemic. However, restrictions in the UK, across Europe and the rest of the world are likely to have limited the ability of some migrants who may have gone on to claim asylum in the UK from doing so.”

It mentioned decision-making on asylum applications had now resumed following the implementation of measures to permit for protected working, though face-to-face interviews had not.

The Home Office mentioned it was contemplating implementing a distant interviewing course of to permit applications to proceed to be reviewed.

Elsewhere, the report mentioned the variety of applications to the federal government’s EU settlement scheme each obtained and concluded fell in April because of restricted routes for utility and decreased capability on the Home Office.

The division obtained 67,300 applications in April, down 46% from the earlier month, and it concluded 73,000 applications, down 51%.

Up to the tip of April, practically 65,000 Covid-19-related extensions of depart had been granted, primarily to Chinese nationals who had been unable to journey residence on the finish of their visa.