UK and EU clash over crime-fighting database in Brexit talks | Politics

EU officers have accused the British authorities of threatening to weaken safety cooperation with the bloc until the UK will get an equal to a serious crime-fighting database.

The UK is about to lose entry to the Schengen Information System (SIS II), an enormous EU database, the place police throughout the continent share thousands and thousands of items of knowledge on felony suspects, on the finish of the yr.

The EU has mentioned it’s legally unimaginable for non-EU nations not respecting free motion of individuals to entry the database and has proposed extra primary data sharing.

In the most recent spherical of Brexit talks, UK negotiators advised their EU counterparts that the supply wasn’t ok.

According to EU sources, the UK authorities threatened to stroll away from data sharing if it couldn’t have an equal to the SIS II database, which is utilized by British police day by day.

“The UK basically said it was not interested in what the EU suggested and that if they can’t have it then they would rather have nothing. So they are playing hardball,” mentioned one EU official.

“We have opened discussions on this,” mentioned a second EU supply. “They were not interested in anything that does not replicate the benefits of SIS II.”

A UK authorities supply described the EU account as “highly misleading” however didn’t deny rejecting the lesser supply.

“What we are seeking is a future internal security agreement with the EU which provides capabilities similar to those delivered by SIS II, but I’m afraid the EU’s alternative proposals on data sharing are nowhere near reminiscent of this and are of limited operational value,” the supply mentioned.

The Schengen Information System was created in 1995 by nations that had abolished inside border controls. In 2015 Theresa May, who was then the house secretary, took the UK into the database, securing an unprecedented particular deal for a rustic outdoors the EU passport-free journey zone. During the EU referendum marketing campaign consultants warned Brexit imperilled entry to the database and would injury the UK’s potential to battle terrorism and crime.

British police and border guards are the third heaviest customers of the database, making 571m searches in 2019 (a determine that features automated bulk information sweeps) to search for wished folks or stolen items. UK forces issued 36,680 alerts on folks and 259,824 on autos in 2019 – primarily a request to different police to hold out checks.

The authorities desires a system with “capabilities similar to those delivered by SIS II” which means entry to real-time information on tens of hundreds of individuals. The EU supply, it argues, would add nothing to the UK’s legislation enforcement functionality.

EU negotiators need to preserve police information sharing with the UK, however say their fingers are tied due to case legislation from the European courtroom of justice (ECJ) that limits what will be supplied to an outsider.

European diplomats additionally cite political components such the UK’s refusal to countenance a job for the ECJ and opposition to any reference to the European courtroom of human rights (ECHR) in the EU-UK treaty.

Both establishments are seen by European governments as offering essential safeguards over the switch of information or – in the case of the European arrest warrant – folks.

“We wanted of course to have an exchange of data, but it cannot be SIS as such,” an EU diplomat mentioned, citing the absence of ensures on the ECJ and ECHR.

The Brexit clash comes after a outstanding MEP accused the UK authorities of “behaving like cowboys” earlier this yr, after a leaked EU report concluded that British authorities had illegally copied SIS II information.

The report fuelled complaints that the UK desires the advantages of EU methods with out providing reciprocal support – a cost strongly rejected by the federal government. In 2018 the UK responded to 7,000 alerts placed on the SIS II system by different nations, whereas it issued greater than 22,500 alerts that led to responses across the EU.