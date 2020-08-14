UK adds France, Netherlands to quarantine list: Coronavirus live | News

The variety of validated coronavirus cases in both Mexico and Peru rose past 500,000, with Lima reporting the greatest rates of death in LatinAmerica

The United Kingdom stated all arrivals from France and the Netherlands will be subject to a 14- day quarantine beginning on Saturday, triggering Paris to caution of a”reciprocal measure”

The World Health Organization (WHO) stated “people should not fear food, or food packaging” as there was “no evidence” of coronavirus dispersing through food or the food cycle.

Worldwide coronavirus cases have actually exceeded 20.7 million, according to Johns HopkinsUniversity More than 12.9 million individuals have actually recuperated, and more than 752,000 have actually passed away.

Here are the current updates:

Friday, August 14

02: 40 GMT – S Korea logs most significant one-day dive in regional cases considering that March end

South Korea reported 103 brand-new coronavirus cases, of which 85 were in your area transferred cases.

The figure marks the greatest one-day dive in domestic cases considering that completion of March, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

Prime Minister Chung Sye- kyun stated authorities will be required to think about raising social distancing procedures in the Seoul city – something policymakers had actually hesitated to do over financial issues – if transmissions continue to increase. Eighty- 3 of the brand-new cases were visited the capital.

He advocated resident alertness throughout a three-day vacation that continues through Monday and criticised …