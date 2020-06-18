UK abandons NHS contact-tracing app for Apple-Google model

Privacy experts had criticised the Government’s centralised model over fears that it gave healthcare authorities too much access to data. They praised the switch to Apple and Google’s system on Thursday.

Ray Walsh, a digital privacy expert at ProPrivacy, said: “The government’s decision to make a 180-degree turn on its Covid-19 tracing app – in favour of a secure decentralised model – is a huge win for digital privacy.

“A decentralised app will allow consumers across the UK to download the app without fears that their data could be exploited for secondary purposes,” he added.

Switching to Google and Apple’s contact technology means the UK will have to use a decentralised database.

While the system will notify smartphone users if they have come into contact with an infected person, it won’t share that data with the NHS, making it harder to track the spread of the virus on a national scale.

Some governments have raise concerns that the two tech giants’ control of the smartphone market means they have been able to set the terms of a key element of the response to this pandemic.

There are also fears that older people could be left behind. Apple customers with phones older than the iPhone 6s will not be able to use the contact tracing software. Data company SensorTower estimates that is around 16pc of the population.

Despite these issues, Apple and Google’s ‘privacy by design’ app appears to have won public trust in Germany, a country of 84 million. France’s app, which stores data centrally and is not supported by Apple, has been activated by just 2pc of the population.