The NHS has been forced to abandon a centralised coronavirus contact tracing app after spending three months and millions of pounds on technology that experts had repeatedly warned would not work.

In an embarrassing U-turn, Matt Hancock said the NHS would switch to an alternative created by the US tech companies Apple and Google, which is months away from being ready.

At the Downing Street briefing, medical secretary said the government wouldn’t “put a date” on when the new app could be launched, even though officials conceded it was apt to be in the autumn or winter.

The idea behind the NHS app was that it could track anybody that the person with coronavirus symptoms came into close contact with utilizing the Bluetooth connectivity on a typical smartphone, and ask them to self-isolate.

Ministers had insisted on utilizing a centralised version of the untested technology in which anonymised data from those who reported feeling ill occured in an NHS database to enable better tracking and data analysis. This version was not supported by Apple and Google.

Work started in March as the Covid-19 crisis unfolded, but despite weeks of effort, officials admitted on Thursday that the NHS app only recognised 4% of Apple phones and 75% of Google Android devices all through testing on the Isle of Wight.

That was since the design of Apple’s iPhone operating system is such that apps quickly fall asleep when they aren’t being used and cannot be activated by Bluetooth – a spot raised by experts and reported by the Guardian in early May.

The Department of Health and Social Care also refused to express how much have been spent on your time and effort, although official records show three contracts awarded to the developer VMWare Pivotal Labs worth £4.8m for focus on the NHS app.





Silkie Carlo, the director of the privacy charity Big Brother Watch, said: “This just shows what a mess the centralised data-hungry approach was. Government was wrong to waste precious time and millions of pounds of public money on a design that everyone warned was going to fail and now we’re back at square one.”

Hancock have been particularly thinking about the NHS app and had at one point said it will be “rolling out in mid-May” across England. Officials denied the Apple-Google alternative was being evaluated although on Thursday it had been revealed that in fact work was going onto assess it from 6 May.

On Thursday, Hancock said the alternative had not been ready either because it couldn’t measure distance accurately. In some cases it can’t distinguish between phones 1 metre and 3 metres away – even though one is inside and one outside the current 2-metre physical distancing limit.

Experts say an app could be useful to track the potential spread from an infected person on public transport or in any other situation where they come into contact with people they do not know. But the exact distance measurement problem means it cannot be relied on to make decisions about who should self-isolate.

In the press briefing, Hancock tried to shift the blame on to Apple, saying: “So since it stands, our app won’t work because Apple won’t change their system, nonetheless it [the NHS app] can measure distance and their app can’t measure distance well enough to a standard that individuals are content with.”

When asked whether he previously unwisely stuck to the incorrect approach, Hancock said: “I’m from Newmarket, we back both horses.” He proceeded to argue that testing the Apple–Google alternative for several weeks meant the us government could make the leap from system to some other with confidence.

Contact tracing is one of the most basic planks of public health responses to a pandemic like the coronavirus. It means literally tracking down anyone who somebody having an infection might have had experience of in the times before they truly became ill. It was – and always will be – central to the combat Ebola, for example. In west Africa in 2014-15, there have been large teams of those who would trace relatives and knock on the doors of neighbours and friends to find anybody who may have become infected by touching the sick person. Most those who get Covid-19 will undoubtedly be infected by their friends, neighbours, family or work colleagues, so they will be first on the list. It just isn’t likely anybody will get infected by somebody they do not know, passing on the street. It continues to be assumed there needs to be reasonable exposure – originally experts said people will have to be together for 15 minutes, significantly less than 2 metres apart. So a contact tracer would want to know who the person testing positive met and talked to within the two or three days before they developed symptoms and went into isolation. South Korea has large teams of contact tracers and notably chased down most of the contacts of a religious group, many of whose members fell ill. That outbreak was efficiently stamped out by contact tracing and quarantine. Singapore and Hong Kong have espoused testing and contact tracing and so has Germany. All those countries have had relatively low death rates to date. The World Health Organization says it must be the “backbone of the response” in every country. Sarah Boseley Health editor

Apple didn’t immediately comment but in a statement on Thursday night, Google said: “We welcome the announcement from the UK government today. We have developed an Exposure Notification API with Apple based on consultation with public health experts around the world, including in the UK, to ensure that our efforts are useful to authorities as they build their own apps to limit the spread of COVID-19, while ensuring privacy and security are central to the design.”

Earlier this week Italy and Germany launched their very own app nationwide based on the Google-Apple model. The Italian app has been downloaded 2.7m times, while the German app was taken up 6.5m times on Tuesday, its first day.

Speculation concerning the fate of the NHS app have been circulating for weeks after Hancock’s mid-May deadline was missed. On Wednesday, Lord Bethell, a junior health minister in charge of the app, told MPs it would maybe not be ready before end of the year. “We’re seeking to get something going for the winter, but it isn’t a priority for us,” he stated before a parliamentary committee.

At one point it absolutely was hoped that Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland would also utilize the app, which can be intended for England in its revised form. But the repeated delays had prompted the other nations to reconsider.

Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow health secretary, said: “This is unsurprising and another example of where the government’s response has been slow and poorly managed. It’s meant work-time and money wasted.

“For months, tech experts warned ministers about the flaws in their app, which is why we wrote to Matt Hancock encouraging the government to consider digital alternatives back in May.”

Lady Brinton, the Liberal Democrat health spokesperson in the Lords, said: “Lord Bethell and Dido Harding [who is in charge of the test and trace programme] have said it will likely be some months before England has that full service, probably cold weather. We require it now, and changing to an app that still has technical issues with Bluetooth distracts from the importance of fast, effective tracing by experts.”